Recap: The Week That Was

This past week saw exchange4media putting out some very interesting analytical news related to all developments in the industry. Also, with IPL 2021 just days away, we have been bringing to you all aspects of the game. Take a look at some of these stories, in case you missed reading them through the week
IPL 2021 stays ahead of the game as team inventories fill up fast
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2021-stays-ahead-of-the-game-as-team-inventories-fill-up-fast-111516.html
12 TV & 10 digital sponsors for IPL 2021– Star & Disney India off to a good start
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2021-12-tv-10-digital-sponsors-star-disney-india-off-to-a-good-start-111501.html
In Bengal’s digital politics, Mamata’s TMC takes the lead with highest spends on Facebook
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/in-bengals-digital-politics-mamatas-tmc-takes-the-lead-with-highest-spends-on-facebook-111461.html
Free ride on Free Dish to end soon: MIB set to amend channel uplinking & downlinking rules
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/free-ride-on-free-dish-to-end-soon-mib-amending-channel-uplinking-downlinking-rules-111425.html
Persisting in the pandemic: A leaf from our women leaders’ book
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/shining-through-the-storm-women-leaders-who-proved-their-mettle-amidst-covid-blues-111388.html
