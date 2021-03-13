Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

This past week saw exchange4media putting out some very interesting analytical news related to all developments in the industry. Also, with IPL 2021 just days away, we have been bringing to you all aspects of the game. Take a look at some of these stories, in case you missed reading them through the week

IPL 2021 stays ahead of the game as team inventories fill up fast

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2021-stays-ahead-of-the-game-as-team-inventories-fill-up-fast-111516.html

12 TV & 10 digital sponsors for IPL 2021– Star & Disney India off to a good start

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2021-12-tv-10-digital-sponsors-star-disney-india-off-to-a-good-start-111501.html

In Bengal’s digital politics, Mamata’s TMC takes the lead with highest spends on Facebook

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/in-bengals-digital-politics-mamatas-tmc-takes-the-lead-with-highest-spends-on-facebook-111461.html

Free ride on Free Dish to end soon: MIB set to amend channel uplinking & downlinking rules

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/free-ride-on-free-dish-to-end-soon-mib-amending-channel-uplinking-downlinking-rules-111425.html

Persisting in the pandemic: A leaf from our women leaders’ book

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/shining-through-the-storm-women-leaders-who-proved-their-mettle-amidst-covid-blues-111388.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)