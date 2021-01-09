Recap: The Week That Was

We at exchange4media put out some very interesting analytical pieces over the week. Here’s a collection of these outstanding stories for your weekend read.
Life without BARC data: Direct market feedback becomes the new yardstick for advertisers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/life-without-barc-data-direct-market-feedback-becomes-the-news-yardstick-for-advertisers-110100.html
Will 2021 see the return of Chinese sponsors?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/will-2021-see-the-return-of-chinese-sponsors-110074.html
Deepika Padukone’s social media wipeout: What happens to past promotions & partnerships?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/deepika-padukones-social-media-wipeout-what-happens-to-past-promotions-partnerships-110073.html
OTT and the promise of brand safety
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-and-the-promise-of-brand-safety-110052.html
TikTok Ban: Six months on, home-grown short-video platforms vie to fill in the void
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/tiktok-ban-six-months-on-home-grown-short-video-platforms-vie-to-fill-in-the-void-110023.html
2020: The year OTT went mainstream
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-goes-mainstream-in-2020-109995.html
