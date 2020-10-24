Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The TRP scandal case continued into this week with CBI registering a case to investigate the ratings scam. Republic TV has been demanding a CBI probe, accusing the Mumbai police of going after the channel after their recent clash over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In other news which comes as a relief for broadcasters, TRAI has been prevented from taking coercive steps in the NTO 2.0 case after the High Court reserved judgement.

Dentsu Japan has also come under the scanner for a case of 'conflict of interest' over the Tokyo Olympics. The company, which holds a separate contract with IOC for marketing the games, has reportedly lobbied and donated millions to Tokyo Olympics campaign.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, can now directly assign production of content for projects of Strategic, National, Iconic significance to reputed/eminent production houses, creative directors and producers in conformity with the various provisions in the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990 as per the guidelines approved by Prasar Bharati Board.

This week saw some major leadership restructuring and people movements.

Rahul Johri who was the 1st Chief Executive Officer at the Board of Control for Cricket in India joined as ZEE President of Business, South Asia. Punit Misra is President (Content & Intl. Markets), Amit Goenka will be President (Digital Businesses & Platforms) & Shariq Patel will helm integrated movies biz.

Philippe Krakowsky will now succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO. Krakowsky will take over from January 1 while Roth will function as the executive chairman.

Mathrubhumi has elevated Naveen Sreenivasan as Head Media Solutions TRD.