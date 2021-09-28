Wizikey's Tanya Chaudhary joins ShareChat as Head of Group – Brand Public Relation

ShareChat Communications Head Rahul Nag has put in his papers and decided to move on

Updated: Sep 28, 2021 2:03 PM
Tanya Chaudhary has joined ShareChat as its Head of Group – Brand Public Relation (for ShareChat and Moj). 

Chaudhary’s previous stint was with Wizikey where she worked as its PR Delivery Lead for a year. 

An astute and collaborative PR and marketing professional with over 9 years of experience in drafting high-quality communications strategies (both external and internal), and fostering media relationships, Chaudhary has also been associated with agencies and organizations like Madison World, Perfect Relations, MMTC Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 

Exchange4Media also learnt that ShareChat’s present Communications Head, Rahul Nag has put down his papers, as there is a realignment in the communications KRAs with the mandate now being divided between Marketing and Policy functions. On reaching out to him, he confirmed his exit though declined to share any further information. 

He said, “Today, both ShareChat and Moj are uniquely positioned in the industry with the highest brand perception and maximum share of voice against its competition. I am taking a break for a couple of months to spend more time with my family as I need to make up for the time taken away from them for professional priorities.”

