Weber Shandwick Vice Chairman Nikhil Dey steps down

Nikhil Dey, Vice Chairman at Weber Shandwick, has decided to step down. After nearly 2 years at the organization, Dey’s last working day will be 31st December 2020.

Dey told e4m, “I am going to focus my energies on my passion project, www.soul2solecoaching.com, and use this time to further hone my skills as a life and leadership coach. There are some very interesting communication opportunities that I am exploring and in the new year, I will be in a position to share details about what’s next for me in the PR arena. “

He added, “The last two years have been an enriching learning experience. It was wonderful to be part of a collaborative global talent pool and experience the power of the network. I got to meet a whole new set of clients and colleagues and contribute in different ways.

"I am grateful to have found the time to get back onto campuses across the country to do some teaching. I also had the opportunity to try out new things like the ‘creative sandbox’ which was a great sharing and learning platform. A short but memorable stint filled with learning is how I would sum it up, with gratitude.”

Prior to working at Weber Shandwick, Dey had an eight-year-long stint at Genesis Burson- Marsteller where he served as the President, Public Relations and Public Affairs.

A certified life and leadership coach (International Coach Federation - ICF), Dey is one of the stalwarts of PR and corporate communications industry with almost 25 years of experience working across industries.