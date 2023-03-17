Weber Shandwick India strengthens leadership team with key hires

Noted American poet William Ross Wallace thus referred to motherhood: “For the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” But there is an enormous truth behind the adage. A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.

Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

Today we have Priya Bellani, account director, 80dB Communications.

Excerpts from the interview:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.

I feel the theme for International Women's Day 2023 of DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality is a very pertinent step for the advancement of women's rights and empowerment. Digital technologies today are enabling women to access resources and information that can help them improve their lives, such as job and educational opportunities, financial management tools and health information.

Digital has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for women and girls to access education, resources, and information that can help them achieve their goals and aspirations. By leveraging the power of technology and digital innovation, we have been able to create more equitable opportunities for women and girls to participate in all walks of life. With technology and innovation, we can also create more efficient, effective, and sustainable solutions for global gender inequality. It is my hope that this year, we will see a significant shift in attitudes and behaviours around gender equitability, and technology and innovation will be at the centre of that transformation.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades

Women have always been an integral part of the PR industry in India and have played a crucial role in shaping the profession over the years. In fact, women have been in leadership roles in PR in India for decades, and their contributions have been instrumental in driving the industry forward.

However, it is true that over the last few decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of women assuming leadership roles in PR. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including greater opportunities for education and training, changing attitudes towards gender roles, and the growing recognition of the value of women's contributions to the industry.

Today, we see women leading some of the most successful PR agencies in India, and they continue to inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders. It is encouraging to see the industry becoming more diverse and inclusive, and we must continue to work towards breaking down any remaining barriers that may prevent women from reaching their full potential in the PR profession.

Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?

I strongly believe that women bring immense value to the boardroom, not just in the PR industry but across all industries. In our country, we have seen women leaders make significant contributions in various fields and bring a unique perspective to decision-making processes.

Their diverse perspective, unique experiences, and different approaches to problem-solving can lead to better decision-making and improved outcomes. Women leaders often have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, which are crucial for effective communication with stakeholders and team members. They also tend to excel in building and maintaining relationships, which is a critical aspect of leadership.

In addition to their skills and strengths, women leaders also bring diversity to the boardroom. A diverse boardroom can help to avoid groupthink and bring fresh ideas to the table. Moreover, research has shown that companies with more diverse leadership teams tend to perform better financially and are more innovative.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?

I started my professional career at a marketing services company where I had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest IT companies like Microsoft, Oracle and Motorola to name a few. I transitioned into PR with 80 dB Communications and have been with the firm since its inception in 2015. From day one, I was involved in developing and implementing communication strategies for our clients across various industries, including technology, healthcare and education. Over time, I took on additional responsibilities and eventually transitioned into my current role as an account director. In this capacity, I am responsible for managing client relationships, overseeing the agency's client accounts and developing and implementing effective communication strategies to meet our clients' needs.

Kiran Ray Chaudhury, my friend, mentor, guide and hero. She has been an invaluable source of support and inspiration throughout my career at 80 dB Communications. Kiran's leadership and guidance have helped me to navigate the complex world of PR in my early days at 80 dB. In addition to her role as a mentor and guide, Kiran has also been a friend and supporter, offering encouragement and advice when I need it most.

Your message to future leaders.

For future leaders, my advice would be to seek out a mentor as early as possible in your career. Look for someone who has experience in the industry and whom you admire and respect. Be open to feedback and willing to learn from your mentor’s experience and expertise. And remember, having a mentor is a two-way street - you should also be willing to give back and support others as you progress in your career.

