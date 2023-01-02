We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing: Rajat Abbi
Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, Schneider Electric, opens up about the company's groundbreaking Green Yodha initiative
Climate change and global warming are two of the most serious factors facing the environment at the moment. And while steps are being in numerous small numbers, it will still take something of mammoth proportions to steer the world to an environment-friendly path.
Among the numerous enterprises that are working towards a cleaner and safer environment is Green Yodha. A sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric, it aims to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses and institutions to unite for collective action towards the adoption of practices in energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalisation and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.
Schneider Electric focusses a lot on sustainability,” says Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, greater India; member India management team; global marketing international operations leadership team, Schneider Electric. “The mission of the company is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. All the marketing programmes initiatives and strategies what we create in Schneider focusses on ways we can be responsible, even in marketing and figuring out how marketing can play a role of promoting and driving a sense of urgency towards sustainability.”
The company recently celebrated one year of the Green Yodha initiative. “This sustainability initiative of ours is where we are trying to get individuals, corporates, policy makers, influencers, etc. to a common platform and create a sense of urgency towards sustainability. And for the last year, and years to come, this is going to be our flagship initiative through which we want to reach to masses, government, and public and private sector organisations, and really create a sense of urgency within India to take actions, be it small or big, which can go along way in fighting climate change. So, the number one point is about responsible marketing.”
The company's second strategy of marketing revolves around on ways to make Schneider Electric's digital play bigger. “In a post-Covid era, digital had become the lead channel. More and more initiatives are now happening digitally and even in our own case, more than 70 to 80 per cent of our own initiatives are all digital. We, now, have to think about how to take it to the next level and roll out new campaigns that are cutting edge but linking them back to responsible marketing. We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing. So, even if I am doing an event or organising a seminar or doing something for my stakeholders or customers, I want to give it back to society. I want to ensure that I'm measuring my carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment.”
When asked about the other green initiatives, Abbi said, “All our green responsible marketing initiatives will be under this umbrella theme but within Green Yodha, there are various facets. For eg., in the last few months, we have rolled out Green Yodha yatras in many states across the country wherein we have reached out to public, public sector organisations, government stakeholders and demonstrated through our solutions and technologies how can they convert their operations into green ones.”
He added that they are collaborating with thought leaders in the country – like Amitabh Kant [former CEO of NITI Aayog] – bringing in policy makers and participating in thought leadership platforms. They are also connecting with CXOs and C-Suite individuals and trying to create awareness about how our actions can be accelerated towards sustainability.
Abbi added, “In India, there is a law that says that the top 100 listed companies have to compile a compulsory report as a part of their yearly filing. Therefore, business responsibility and sustainability reporting has been made mandatory by the Government of India. So, we are running a campaign reaching out to these organisations and even those beyond the listed ones telling them what they need to do to become sustainable.”
‘Communications has a role to play in making society more equitable’
Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 12:20 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sahani is a senior corporate communications and PR director with more than 12 years’ experience across various industries, including advertising, music, entertainment, travel and tourism, and manufacturing. Her core strengths lie in communications (internal/external), strategic content planning, media relations, event management, campaign planning, issues and crisis management and brand communications.
Prior to joining On Purpose, Sahani contributed to organisations namely The Social Street, Only Much Louder, El Sol Strategic Consultants Private Limited, Hardly Anonymous Communications, Avian Media, CMCG India Pvt Ltd, KV Tours & Travels and FCm Travel Solutions.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Ecstatic! It’s always good to receive acknowledgement for the efforts you put into something and a great recognition of what goes into creating work that is meaningful and truly impactful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a young professional, I always wanted to do work that could influence social change and create impact. Today, I feel fortunate to be working with an organisation that strives to do exactly that. My long-time aspiration to pursue the social impact sector and leverage the skills that I’ve built over these years, led me to ON PURPOSE, a consultancy founded on the premise of using communications to drive social change in India. In the last one and a half years, I’ve had the privilege to lead purpose-driven work in the space of climate action, philanthropy, early childhood care, youth skilling, education, economic empowerment of women, senior care, and rural electrification for UN bodies, multilateral agencies, private sector players as well as NGOs. I believe communications has a role to play in making society more equitable and I’m looking forward to using my skills to do just that.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the last 12 years of my career, the industry has evolved in many ways. Technology has been the game changer. The traditional PR channels have given way for a more multi-channel approach of consulting – be it social, digital, or influencer-led – allowing organisations greater avenues for visibility, brand building and engagement with its core audiences. Gone are the days when we would persuade the media for press release announcements and interviews. It is exciting to see how brands now create narratives through combinations of storytelling, data-backed insights, and consistent analyses of activities and campaigns. That’s not to say it hasn’t come with its fair share of challenges. As an industry, we still face issues of combating fake news, proving the value of PR in boardrooms, and also finding credible talent.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR has taught me a great lesson in agility. The role of a PR consultant is constantly evolving with changing client needs, audiences, media landscapes and technologies. Also, it’s more important than ever to understand what influences other functions such as marketing, technology, customer engagement, HR, and finance as well within our industry. So the ability to adapt swiftly and easily will be key, not just for individuals but also for organisations, to survive and thrive.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Public relations today offers a world of opportunities to young people pursuing a career in communications. The key is to find your niche. For me, for instance, it was social impact PR and doing purpose-driven work. Finding this niche may not come easy or early on in your career, but you need to have the patience, determination and courage to see it through. What may seem as a difficult and frustrating path, can also be one of the most rewarding. Don’t get swayed by money early on. Focus on growth and every chance you get to learn.
‘Clear, effective, timely, transparent communication can do wonders for your career’
Malvika Sinha, Technology Practice Lead, Ruder Finn India, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 12:48 PM | 4 min read
Today, we feature Malvika Sinha, Technology Practice Lead, Ruder Finn India, who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sinha is currently leading the technology practice for Ruder Finn in India. She is responsible for building and driving integrated communications campaigns, strategic consulting, new business development, crisis management, team mentoring and management.
Sinha was also associated with Diebold Nixdorf, American Express, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and Planman Marcom.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on winning the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel heartily honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. The most special moment for me was to attend an in-person award ceremony after a long time and it was so heartwarming to be on the stage, turning around to see the audience laud in appreciation. I consider this recognition a reminder that there isn't a glass ceiling if we don't think there is, to the countless women who work hard to stand out amid the continuing gender disparity at the top.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As I received this recognition, I had one of those moments of asking myself, how did I get here? Looking back, I realise my journey so far has been so fine, backed by very strong relationships. I have always been an empathetic person, and I sincerely feel that in the post-pandemic world the “hustle” is being replaced by self-care and sales and marketing tactics have changed from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don’t just tell people what to do – I believe in real relationships. Strong human connections are what inspire me in my endeavours!
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
The industry is now in its revolutionary phase, and the change is monumental and constantly evolving. PR now has evolved into a high-level management profession that deals with the core values of an organisation. Communication outreach means a well-thought-out strategic outreach with crisp messaging and new-age content, using digital, social, and traditional outlets to promote a brand or service. The integration is so vast that the growing digital ecosystem has significantly increased the number of communication channels making it even more crucial for PR campaigns to be more contextual and nuanced.
What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Artificial Intelligence in PR! AI can help PR agencies build simplified client operations and innovate to find new experiences to boost a brand's reputation. To enhance the marketing game, it can be rigorously utilized for audience and collaborator evaluation.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
One of the key learnings from this industry over the years has been the power of authenticity and transparency. Clear, effective, crisp, timely, and transparent communication can do wonders for your career, and many underestimate the power of the same. I believe it’s something one must put into practice and ensure a free flow of communication.
After 2020’s massive shake-up, followed by a still-unpredictable and capricious 2021 and a looming recession in 2022, PR pros across all industries must be geared up to continue being agile, adapting, evolving, and pivotal.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Gen Zs are now breaking the PR barrier. They are digital natives, they are smart, they multi-task, and are solution seekers. I think my advice to the young guns would be to remember that relationships make the world go ‘round. And one of the most important tenets of building relationships is showing up and always being an active ingredient. So many people do not address real hot buttons or treat commitments very casually. Being an engaged and efficient professional is a window into your character and demonstrates to people what you are all about and takes to a long way.
‘The right communications strategy makes or breaks a business’
Anushree Chandran, Head Of Corporate Communications, Publicis Groupe South Asia, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 11:34 AM | 4 min read
Today, we feature Anushree Chandran, Head Of Corporate Communications, Publicis Groupe South Asia, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Chandran has over 18 years of experience in marketing communications, content, reporting, writing and editing. Before joining Publicis Groupe, she also contributed to organisations namely The Financial Express (India), HT Mint, DNA and exchange4media.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s a huge honour to be featured in this list of powerful women communicators. The leaders featured here have raised the bar so high and it’s wonderful to belong in the same frame as them. How do I feel? Excited. Elated. Overjoyed. It’s a kaleidoscope of emotions, really. And what makes it even more special is that this recognition comes from the company where I started my career with. Thank you exchange4media. I think that it’s great that the industry today recognises the pivotal importance of PR and communications in building successful brands and businesses. This has happened because Exchange4media has taken the initiative and lead in recognising the uniquely talented individuals in this very vibrant, and magnetic industry. The right communications strategy makes or breaks a business. People interface with brands today, in ways they never have before.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Inspirational people and their success stories. That there are so many of us who’ve faced overwhelming odds and come out stronger, on the other side. I’ve had the good fortune of working with wonderful mentors who’ve shaped me both as an individual and as a professional. I’ve had fantastic colleagues who’ve broadened my horizons, brought in new perspective and fresh thinking. You are in fact the sum total of your experiences. For me, the experiences have been deeply enriching, whether its in the newsroom or in communications.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The PR and communications business today is agile, real-time and responsive. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in a lot of complexity and only enhanced the role of authentic, human and yet, very clear and lucid communications. Today, we see subjects written about in mainstream press which wouldn’t have been covered in such detail earlier such as future of work, remote work, hybrid models, employee listening, workplace culture etc. People – internal stakeholders as also external stakeholders, want to know what a company stands for, what are its values, and what is its culture? The PR and communications industry articulates what a company’s mission is. Areas such as diversity, inclusivity, brand purpose, and sustainability have taken centerstage in communications. This is in line with global trends.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
My most valuable learning is that authenticity is key. Stay true to your values. PR and comms is set to get all the more powerful as an industry with a greater influx of technology, digital, social, content and video. In the age of too much information (and misinformation), PR and communications executives owe it to themselves and the profession to not flood people’s mailboxes with every irrelevant detail and instead to connect them with the right sources of information. Distill what’s important and speak to them in ways that are relevant and personal to them. This business is about meaningful conversation and lasting connections.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Stay well-informed. The world is a village and what takes place in one part of the globe invariably has a ripple effect on the other. Businesses are intertwined and so are people. Keep ahead of developments even if it is not related to your company or sector. It will help you think on your feet, anticipate any situation well ahead of time and take the lead in communications.
Sangita Ghalay joins Vedanta Resources as Chief Communications Officer
Ghalay had a 10-year long stint with Honeywell India as Country Leader, PR and Media Relations
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 1:21 PM | 1 min read
Sangita Ghalay has joined Vedanta Resources Limited as Chief Communications Officer for the semi-conductor and display glass business.
Prior to this, she had a 10-year-long stint with Honeywell India as Country Leader, PR and Media Relations. She positioned and branded Honeywell as a global technology leader, a preferred software and technology partner.
Ghalay is a seasoned communications professional with over 20 years in strategic communications, public affairs, and CSR roles, covering external and internal communications, change and crises management, risk mitigation, and community and stakeholder engagement.
Throughout her career, Ghalay was associated with corporates namely Avantha Group, The Tobacco Institutes of India, Encyclopaedia Britannica India and Highlanders Communications.
‘I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sunil Gautam, Founder & Partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 11:09 AM | 3 min read
The year will soon draw to an end only to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Sunil Gautam, founder and partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The biggest milestone has been the complete recovery from the Covid-19 setback and a firm return to the high-growth path. As the Indian economy rebounds, so does the industry. Moreover, the PR industry has begun working even more closely with founders and CEOs, which marks a true recognition of its strategic value. The last significant change has been the rise in PR budgets across sectors and for truly integrated work. This has been possibly the most encouraging change in 2022.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
The strongest pattern is the incorporation of such new media platforms as podcasts and independent media as the drivers of PR campaigns. We are seeing greater interest in these opportunities and even investments in them by clients. We find there is great RoI in them. As for international best practices, I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent. The pandemic had put paid to that, but the transformed media, business and audience landscapes necessitate this investment.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology and co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
I think that the principles – correct messaging, understanding the audience, strategic approach, etc. – remain the same but how we apply them has and will continue to change. You are dealing with a changed audience and an altered media universe, so naturally how and who we talk to changes alongside. We will see an increasing infusion of technology in our work – from data analysis to programmatic outreach – but the basic need to engage and tell stories won’t change. However, our tools will.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
Investment in training, adopting technology with a vengeance and in-person events.
Nominations open for the 13th edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm IPRCCA
Submissions of campaigns implemented between September 1, 2021 and November 31, 2022 will be considered
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 6:16 PM | 1 min read
The nominations for the 13th edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm’s India PR and Corporate Communication Conference (IPRCCC) and India PR and Corporate Communication Awards (IPRCCA) is open now.
One of the most respected awards in the PR and Communication industry, IPRCCA acknowledges and recognises the contribution, achievements and success of the industry. Since its inauguration in 2009, e4m’s IPRCC platform has felicitated and appreciated numerous leaders, communication heads, agencies, organisations, professionals, and thought leaders.
All the campaigns that the agencies will submit should be implemented for the period of September 1, 2021 till November 31, 2022.
The cost per entry submission is INR 11,000/- + GST. The early bird offer will be valid till January 10, 2023. The cost per entry during this offer is INR 9000/- per entry + GST.
For more information, please visit: https://e4mevents.com/iprcca-2022/
Evolve or Perish: The new PR paradigm
Ashish Jalan, Director at Concept PR, writes on the evolution of public relations industry practices in 2022 for our new series 'Epilogue 2022'
By Ashish Jalan | Dec 26, 2022 11:12 AM | 4 min read
The forced lockdown during the pandemic has, arguably, been the single-largest driver of change across businesses. It was an epochal event that all of us across the globe witnessed. The pandemic evoked an entire gamut of emotions ranging from disbelief and despair to utter hopelessness. But, then, the human will to survive and natural resilience emerged triumphant.
During the entire period of this pandemic, industries and businesses saw disruption like never before. Many ebbed, some survived, a few changed and others grew. Even the media and communications industry was not spared, as disruption has no biases. But I prefer to call this entire change “evolution”.
The pace of digital transformation and the increased use of technology across sectors that the world witnessed over the past two decades can be compared to a snail’s pace when contrasted to the pace of change seen in the past two years. Now let me cite a few pillars of this evolution.
Digital Transformation
The importance or, rather, dependence, on digital communication for an effective PR strategy has become unparalleled. The digital medium includes news portals, websites of companies, influencers, and, most pertinently, social media platforms. The increased influence of social media is a change that the PR community will have to deal with constantly and this has vastly increased the number of contributory articles. Earlier the same was limited to the journalist fraternity but now, has extended to everyone present on social media – be it Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, to name just a few amongst the many platforms thriving today. Already Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, et al. are seen as publishing platforms and not just as a place to exchange viewpoints.
Holistic Communication
While I am talking about the importance of digital communication, I am not, for a moment, saying that traditional PR is dead. My entire emphasis is on holistic communication encompassing curated content, the right target audience and the best platform: be it print, electronic, or digital. Effective communication today also includes paid media, which includes influencer marketing, creative content and amplification of the content to garner maximum and targeted visibility. Gone are the days when creating a press release and then disseminating it to the relevant media would be the primary task of a PR agency. Ideation, effective implementation of ideas, designing the right content, strategy to maximise visibility, geo-targeting and demographic targeting of the audience, have to be optimised to become strategically relevant.
Use of Technology
Fixed working hours have given way to flexible timings. Managing one’s time is helping one become more effective. The use of technologies like video calls and WhatsApp groups, and software to disseminate a press release or send invites, to carry out research and analysis that measures the efficacy of the message, and to profile journalists are all fast becoming the norm.
Responsible Work Culture
The other change that I find relevant is the disruption of static work culture. The entire concept of work from home or even from work from anywhere, the restructuring of seating, or should I say “Hot Seating” in the office, the adoption of a hybrid work culture and the demise of weekends (which I am hopeful will not be for too long), among others, will be the way of life, going forward.
The unseen benefit is that people have become more responsible. The concept of flexible working hours and the freedom of working from home have made each one enjoy the satisfaction of being able to have a work-life balance. And in the same breath, we realise that this satisfaction and this freedom will last only if we are responsible for our work and for our clients.
We have reached the time wherein the stick is losing its sheen in the carrot and stick universe. Sounds like an evolve-or-perish kind of situation, but overall, exciting times for business and growth.
