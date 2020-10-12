Walmart elevates Nilofer D’souza as Senior Manager, Global Communications, India

In her earlier role, D’Souza was managing internal communications and associate engagement for the global workforce at Walmart Inc.

Walmart has strengthened its global communications in India by elevating Nilofer D’Souza as Senior Manager, Global Communications. Based out of Bangalore, she will report to Blake Jackson, Senior Director for Global Communications, Walmart.

In her earlier role, D’Souza was working as Manager, Communications, where she was managing internal communications and associate engagement for the global workforce at Walmart Inc.

Prior to joining Walmart, she worked with Wipro Limited on special projects as Consultant.

D’Souza comes with 12+ years of work experience across journalism, internal communications, branding and communications. She commenced her career as a Journalist with Forbes India, covering feature stories which had social impact before starting her communication journey with Infosys in 2013. She joined as an Analyst-Strategy Planning and later on moved to become Lead- Internal Communications where she was part of the team that facilitated the leadership change within Infosys -from a founder-led to the first non-founder CEO -- through communications.