Vikram Kanth joins SOBHA Ltd to lead Corporate Communications & PR

Vikram Kanth has joined SOBHA Ltd to lead Corporate Communications & PR. It is one of the leading and most trusted brands in the real estate sector.

Prior to this, Kanth worked as a freelancer with Wide Experiential Communications.

Kanth has over 20 years of experience across various functional roles in communications, marketing and sales.

He has previously held global and Indian communication leadership positions, have and worked in multiple leadership roles - global and India-based communications roles in ABB and GE.

