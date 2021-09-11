Value 360 Communications appoints Paresh Chaudhry as Group Executive Director

The seasoned marketing, brand management, and communications professional will work towards strategically driving the PR and Comms-Tech firm’s next phase of growth.

Value 360 Communications has strengthened its group leadership ranks with the appointment of Paresh Chaudhry as the Group Executive Director.

Paresh has over 29 years of combined experience in marketing, brand management, communications, and reputation management in different geographies and industries. In his last stint, he worked at Adani Group as the Group President, Corporate Communications, leading the conglomerate’s global strategic communications. Paresh is also the Founder President of the Indian Forum of Corporate Communicators (IFCC).

Starting his career as the marketing head at Wockhardt Hospitals, Paresh has since headed corporate communications at industry giants such as SmithKline Beecham, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance Industries Ltd. In 2012, he joined Madison PR as the Chief Executive Officer.

At Value 360 Communications, Paresh will provide strategic direction across different group entities, including Value 360 Communications, Popkorn Communications, ClanConnect, and a soon-to-be-launched media-tech startup.

Kunal Kishore, Founder Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “We are delighted to have Paresh on board at a crucial juncture as we transform from a Public Relations firm to a multi-disciplinary Communications Group with technology at its core. We are working to create and build independent entities with unique and specialized service capabilities that complement each other. We look forward to the opportunities we will unlock on the back of Paresh’s experience, perspective and expertise. His passion for effective and impactful communication is aligned with our values and overarching goal.”

Paresh Chaudhry, Group Executive Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “I am indeed excited with this opportunity to provide strategic directions to the clients of Value 360. In recent times, this young outfit has been the most awarded agency and, led by its strong brand-building approach, positive and empowering work culture, and disruptive, unique technology platforms, it will transform our communication ecosystem. It feels good to be back to the industry, and I look forward to strong value-added innings with Kunal and his motivated team”.

