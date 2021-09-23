upGrad announces completion of digital mktg training of over 800 Adfactors PR's employees

In partnership with upGrad, the PR firm aims at creating a future-ready workforce through upskilling their skillsets like social media, influencer marketing and more

Continuing on its strong streak of winning strong deals to drive upskilling for the workforce, upGrad for Business, the B2B arm of Asia’s EdTech major, upGrad, today announced the successful completion of training over 800 employees of Adfactors PR. upGrad’s partnership with Adfactors PR is aimed at creating a future-ready workforce through upskilling in Digital Marketing Skillsets including Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Online Reputation Management, SEO/ SEM, and Data Analytics.

The Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing & Communication has been delivered through upGrad’s association with the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), an autonomous institution dedicated to creating leadership in Strategic Marketing and Communication.

In an increasingly digitized world, traditional PR has been undergoing a dramatic change as it evolves due to the rising impact of digital marketing. Today, the demand is for digital PR professionals who can spread news and information rapidly through online presence and visibility amongst a qualified audience as against the traditional PR approach through print and broadcasting.

Minaxi Indra, President, and Head, upGrad for Business said, “This has been an invaluable opportunity to join hands with India’s largest PR firm to equip their workforce with the right digital knowledge base and skills. Public Relations today stands at the crossroads of transition from a traditional to hybrid to a digital model. We believe it is critical for PR professionals to be empowered with the skills necessary to be ready for success in a digital world. PR and digital marketing today work hand in hand and we visualise a future where Digital PR encompasses traditional public relations, social media, SEO, and content marketing."

Madan Bahal, Co-founder, and Managing Director, Adfactors PR said, “The digital training initiative is a part of a larger transformational process to prepare Adfactors PR for a post-pandemic world. Training everyone is a part of our philosophy to democratize L&D and growth opportunities across the organisation. upGrad is an amazing partner with a high level of commitment and service orientation to mentor the learners.”

The skilling of the 800+ employees is perhaps the single largest such program undertaken by any communication firm in the world. The program was completed in eight batches and continued during the pandemic with a very high course completion rate.

