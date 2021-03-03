Nagpur based Consumer-tech brand Tidy Up! has appointed marcom agency Tute Consult as their Digital Media and communications partner. Under this alliance, Tute would be entrusted with the brand’s communications that comprise of the digital and public relations fragment. The agency will be responsible for driving relevant campaigns and building brand recognition and strengthening communications.

Tidy Up! is a consumer-tech brand which aims at making life easier and clutter free. The key idea on which the gadgets revolve around are organization and decluttering. The Wire Bin is perfect for offices and as a household product as well. From cable boxes to brilliant innovations like touchless sensor-enabled Smart Bins, Tidy Up! aims to be the top brand to provide smart organization solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Tidy Up! said: “We are excited to collaborate with Tute Consult for our marketing and media communications. We are confident that a mix of the agency’s experience and our objectives will create a strong impact. The Tute Consult team has a tight grip on digital media especially in the consumer sector and we look forward to building our brand with the agency.”

Commenting on the new business win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, “It is always exciting to work with young and innovative companies like Tidy Up! who marry the essence of technology and consumer products. We have as partners charted a long yet promising road map an increasing demand for home and work simplifying products and we would be using strong consumer data and insights to wield the narratives around that.”

