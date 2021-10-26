The Mavericks India wins national PR mandate for Razorpay

Integrated marketing communications firm, The Mavericks India, has won the national PR mandate for India’s Leading B2B Fintech Startup, Razorpay. As one of India’s youngest fintech unicorns, Razorpay has been at every inflection point of the fintech ecosystem since its inception in 2014. The mandate includes strategic media outreach, integrated campaign planning and execution, and strategic counsel for the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Hepsibah Rozario, Associate Director - Corporate Communication & Branding said, “At Razorpay, the desire is to help businesses reimagine and rethink how B2B finance works in India. Even through the PR function, our stories are not purely about how great our products and services are, but about sharing a new way of thinking, embracing a new way of paying and banking, helping businesses understand why they should really care now and what's in it for them. Therefore, you need a partner who thinks alike and is not just blessed with knowledge and skills but also wisdom and creativity. To have a team that resonates with the way we function and the values we uphold is critical for us. We're happy we've found that in a young agency such as The Mavericks, our new strategic communication partner."

On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks India, said “It is indeed an honour to be working with Razorpay, a brand that is working towards becoming the financial backbone of the economy. This win reiterates our commitment towards crafting multi-channel campaigns for relevant stakeholders.

We are absolutely thrilled at the limitless possibilities with the team at Razorpay, to co-create stories that will lead conversations revolutionizing the neo-banking and fintech ecosystems in India,” he added.

