SKF India ropes in Aparna Srivastava as Head of Communications

SKF India has strengthened its marketing and corporate communications team with the appointment of Aparna Srivastava as its new Head.

Based out of Gurgaon, Aparna will be reporting to Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India. She will lead a team responsible for delivering on corporate communications, investor relations, media relations, marketing communications, branding and events. In addition to this, Aparna will be working to expand the digital presence, including SEO, paid campaigns and search marketing to drive demand generation for SKF’s businesses.

With a rich experience of over 19 years, she joins SKF India from DuPont, where she was heading CSR and Communications for the India and South Asia market. Prior to that she was the Head of Communications for India & SA at Rolls-Royce and has worked closely with Defence and Civil Aerospace business to support their growth journey in the country.

Aparna was also part of Alstom Power and Transport where she was leading media relations for its different businesses. She has also worked on the agency side at Hill & Knowlton at their Gurgaon location.