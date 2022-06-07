Advertisement

Shirley Coses Dsilva joins Lenovo India as India Communication Head

Prior to this, Dsilva was associated with Strategic Growth Advisors as Vice President - PR Practice

Shirley Coses Dsilva has joined Lenovo India as India Communication Head.

Prior to this, she was associated with Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd as Vice President - PR Practice.

Dsilva is a communications professional with over 16 years of experience driving media and corporate communication strategies for leading business houses. She has worked across a wide range of sectors including Hospitality, Realty, Engineering, Infrastructure, BFSI and FMCG.

Throughout her career, Dsilva has worked with agency and corporates such as Prose Integrated Private Limited, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, Reliance Capital, Larsen & Toubro, Saimatex Lda, DB Realty, Le Royal Meridien (Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc) and IPAN Public Relations & Public Affairs Company.

