Shikha Arora joins Baxter International Inc. as Corporate Communications Leader

Prior to this, Arora was associated with Shire as Communications Lead

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Shikha Arora

Shikha Arora has joined Baxter International Inc. as Corporate Communications Leader. She has also contributed to Baxter as Senior Manager – Corporate Communications, India. 

Prior to this, Arora was associated with Shire as Communications Lead where she efficiently managed media activities related to executive visibility and corporate positioning, including initiating, and enhancing media relations, handling press inquiries, product launches, coordinating interviews, and developing press materials. 

Arora is a seasoned integrated communication professional with over 13 years of extensive corporate and agency experience. She has strategically worked through complex and challenging crisis communication assignments, and conceptualized and executed creative award-winning external and employee communication campaigns. 

Arora has worked with notable agencies and corporates like Eli Lily and Company and Weber Shandwick.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Weber shandwick Shikha Arora Baxter International Inc. Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
nitin mantri

We need to raise our digital game and explore all tech-enabled solutions: Nitin Mantri
4 hours ago

rudder

Ruder Finn Group expands Asia Pacific Operations
22 hours ago

Deeptie Sethi

PRCAI appoints Deeptie Sethi as its first CEO
1 week ago