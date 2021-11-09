Shikha Arora joins Baxter International Inc. as Corporate Communications Leader

Prior to this, Arora was associated with Shire as Communications Lead

Shikha Arora has joined Baxter International Inc. as Corporate Communications Leader. She has also contributed to Baxter as Senior Manager – Corporate Communications, India.

Prior to this, Arora was associated with Shire as Communications Lead where she efficiently managed media activities related to executive visibility and corporate positioning, including initiating, and enhancing media relations, handling press inquiries, product launches, coordinating interviews, and developing press materials.

Arora is a seasoned integrated communication professional with over 13 years of extensive corporate and agency experience. She has strategically worked through complex and challenging crisis communication assignments, and conceptualized and executed creative award-winning external and employee communication campaigns.

Arora has worked with notable agencies and corporates like Eli Lily and Company and Weber Shandwick.

