Repeat Telecast of e4m PR and Corp Comm events of 2019 on NewsX

Highlights of exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications Events 2019 were aired on 15th November, 2020, at 2 PM

exchange4media revisited the excitement and thrill that the communications industry had in 2019 through a repeat telecast on NewsX of the ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications Events’ held in December 2019 last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0cRv9czKpA

NewsX, media partner for the e4m PR and Corporate Communications events, did the repeat telecast of all the events on Sunday, 15th November 2020. The telecast included events like 1st edition of e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40, 1st edition of Top 100 Influential Game Changers List 2019, 10th edition of India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Conference (IPRCCC 2019)and India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Awards ( IPRCCA 2019).

The events were a grand success through the support of our partners Adfactors PR, Media Mantra, MSL, Value 360 Communications, Avian WE, PR Pundit, Kaizzen, SPAG, Genesis BCW, First Partners, Impact, NewsX, Godrej, Allison + Partners and others.

exchange4media is once again back with the 2nd editions of the e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40 to be held on 27th November 2020, 2nd edition of Top 100 Influential Game Changers List 2020 scheduled to be held on 24th December 2020, respectively.

We are gearing up for the 11th edition of the India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Conference (IPRCCC 2020) and India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Awards ( IPRCCA 2020) scheduled to be held on 29th January, 2021 in Delhi.

Stay tuned for further information.