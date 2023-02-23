Relevance of Digital PR and its impact
Guest Column: Smita Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Newton PR, writes on how to measure and leverage the impact of digital PR
Out of the total expected advertising spends of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023, and growing at 14.75% CAGR as stated in a reputed publication report. This growth trend basically amplifies the famous idiom "Put your money where your mouth is" and clearly reflects the growth of digital adoption in India.
As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India has over 600 million smartphone users. Based on the low cost of data in India, this penetration of smartphones has resulted in users spending more than 5 hours a day on their mobiles, resulting in a high amount of information and entertainment consumption.
With such propellers, it is imperative for PR agencies to incorporate digital platforms to embed client information for better reach.
Digital PR is the practice of using digital channels, such as online publications, blogs, and social media, as an effective outreach mechanism to engage the target audience, customers, and stakeholders. With the rise of the digital age, digital PR has become an essential tool for organizations to build a positive online presence and connect better with their audiences.
The relevance of digital PR lies in its ability to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and make the impact of PR efforts measurable.
The impact of digital PR can be seen in the following ways:
- Increased visibility: Digital PR can increase an organization's visibility online, making it easier for customers to find them. By creating engaging content and building relationships with online influencers, organizations can increase their reach and generate more website traffic, leading to increased sales and growth.
- Improved reputation: Digital PR can help organizations manage their online reputation by deploying positive content on their social media platforms and enabling brands to have a faster response to any negative situations or comments. Such deployment and engagement can help to build trust and credibility with customers, leading to increased loyalty and advocacy.
- Better customer engagement: digital PR can be used to create more personalized environment to interact with customers. Responding to comments on social media or providing tailored content based on user preferences brings personalization, a positive touch point. By creating a more engaging online experience, organizations can build stronger relationships with customers, leading to increased brand loyalty and advocacy.
- Measurable impact: Digital PR allows organizations to measure the impact of their PR efforts more accurately, using metrics such as impressions from website traffic, social media engagement, and search engine rankings. This enables organizations to refine their PR strategies and focus on tactics that deliver the best results.
To leverage the impact of digital PR, organizations need to create a comprehensive digital PR strategy that includes the following elements:
- Identify target audiences: Organizations need to identify their target audiences and understand their preferences and behaviors. This will enable brand custodians to direct content to the platforms preferentially used by their target audience and tailor PR efforts to meet brand and business needs.
- Create engaging content: Digital PR relies on creating engaging content that resonates with the target audience. This could include blog posts, social media updates, infographics, and videos of happenings and events. Content created should ideally be visually appealing, easy to read, and provide value to the reader.
- Build relationships with online influencers: Online influencers can help amplify an organization's message to increase brand reach. By building relationships with online influencers in their industry, organizations can generate more visibility and increase their credibility.
- Use social media effectively: social media is a powerful tool for digital PR, enabling organizations to connect with customers and stakeholders in real-time. Organizations need to use social media effectively by posting regular updates, responding to comments, and monitoring conversations.
In conclusion, digital PR is a critical component of any organization's PR strategy, enabling them to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and measure the impact of their efforts.
By creating engaging content, building relationships with online influencers, and using social media effectively, organizations can leverage the impact of digital PR and build a positive online presence.
As the world becomes increasingly digital, digital PR will become even more essential for organizations over traditional PR, to be able to effectively connect with their audiences and build a positive reputation.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Edelman APAC goes for new leadership
Rakesh Thukral is named COO and Adrian Warr moves into a regional role, as Warren Fernandez reshapes leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Thukral has been appointed as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, following Warren Fernandez's restructuring of his leadership team after his arrival at Edelman as regional CEO.
Thukral's new role is part of a broader restructuring of Edelman's leadership team in Asia-Pacific. He will continue to hold the position of managing director for India, while reporting to Fernandez for a remit COO that includes overseeing day-to-day operations across the region.
In addition, Adrian Warr has stepped down from his role as CEO for Southeast Asia, as these markets now report directly to Fernandez. Warr is regional vice-chairman for practises and sectors, overseeing the company's brand, corporate, impact and ESG teams, as well as leading the health and technology sectors. His new role comes after John Kerr, vice-chairman of technology at Edelman, recently left the company after 17 years with Edelman and Zeno in Asia.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
FINN Partners and Hyderus join hands to create global health communications and policy
The move enables FINN to address pressing health priorities in developed and developing nations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 5 min read
Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has announced that Hyderus, a leading international, health-focused communications and policy firm, joins FINN.
With a network in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Hyderus provides expert guidance on a range of vital health policy issues to leading biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations. Co-founders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial join FINN and take leadership positions in the Agency's Global Health Practice and will co-lead its EMEA Public Health Group. Both will report to Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.
In their new roles, Chataway and Nial will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice lead, and Washington, DC-based Richard Hatzfeld, senior partner and Global Public Health lead. Both Chataway and Nial become EMEA Public Health leads in the Global Health Practice, as well as members of the agency's Global Health Practice leadership team, which Lazar facilitates.
Well-known for its global work in public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management, Hyderus will now be branded "Hyderus, a FINN Partners Company.” The agency becomes part of the FINN EMEA region, overseen by Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who also leads FINN efforts throughout Europe. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.
“FINN has been at the forefront of championing health innovation in advanced and emerging economies,” notes Chataway, who becomes a FINN managing partner. “During the past year, Hyderus has worked closely with FINN colleagues in EMEA and Asia on important vaccine access and public health initiatives. We’ve also worked on changes in European health delivery that can impact the lives of millions of people and the prosperity of countries. This announcement feels like a natural next step that formalizes an already strong connection,” he adds.
“From the launch of FINN Partners, we sought to build an agency that would amaze clients, be a best place to work, and make a difference in the world,” reflects Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, FINN Partners. “The efforts of Mark, Christopher, Fern, Richard, Chantal and Gil working in collaboration reaffirm how agency values and the power of a united community translate into delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”
Hyderus strengthens FINN’s Global Health Practice, adding depth and reach to its growing public health communication footprint and increasing FINN total staff to more than 1,400 employees, with more than 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. With more than $50 million in revenues, the FINN Global Health Practice is now ranked among the world’s largest independent health practices.
“Through their cutting-edge services, geographic reach and deep expertise in health policy research and global public health communications, Hyderus elevates our health communications strength throughout Europe,” says Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA. “The combination of Hyderus pharma and health policy knowledge and FINN’s existing diagnostics, device and digital health expertise enables us to support a broader range of EU and UK clients in the product and provider services sectors.”
"Before uniting with FINN, we worked closely with Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, founders of SPAG, which joined FINN last year, and we saw how the agency embraces ideas that make a difference in the world," adds Nial, a senior partner and co-lead of the EMEA Public Health Group. “Through our work with shared clients, we have seen how FINN embraces collaboration, welcoming our expertise and counsel and truly working in close, equal partnership. Now that we have gotten to know Peter, Gil, Chantal, Fern, Richard and the FINN team, it is clear that our values align and that we can do more together.”
A well-known global communicator in the prevention of communicable diseases and better reproductive health, Chataway has led campaigns with numerous companies and international organizations, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Partnership for Quality Medical Donations. Nial was among the first communication leaders to recognize that project management rigor was crucial for coordinating multi-country, multi-language campaigns across regional and cultural divides. Chataway and Nial are also founding members of Baird’s CMC, a global network of veteran communications consultants, which has the potential to further expand FINN client access to worldwide communications expertise.
“FINN was a pioneer in addressing the challenges patients and product innovators face in navigating the fragmented health ecosystem,” says Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice leader. “The COVID-era pinpointed how obstacles to access to care – including vaccine hesitancy, health technology reimbursement challenges, and inadequate treatment programs for non-communicable diseases – impact developing markets. Hyderus and FINN are best positioned to help global health clients support growth within these diverse markets.”
“As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by the pandemic, health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies – FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity’s future,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “Hyderus and their leadership team have extraordinary insight into these geopolitical influences through firsthand connections, qualities that strengthen FINN clients’ ability to adapt to the ever-changing global health environment.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Sangeeta Bora joins GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Sangeeta Bora has joined GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications.
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead.
Bora is a seasoned media and corporate communications professional, with experience in diverse organisations and verticals. She has worked with Molecular Connections, Ness Digital Engineering, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd. and The New Indian Express.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Hiral Jani Vasani joins Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corp Comm
Prior to this, she was with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Hiral Jani Vasani has joined Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Her specialisation will be new media, social media, digital media, social media communications, media relations.
Prior to this, she worked with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications.
Vasani is a marketing and communications specialist with strong experience across marquee brands. She has also contributed to reputed organisations namely Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HSBC and Mid-Day.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Santanu Chakraborty joins BSE as Head of Communications
Prior to this, Chakraborty was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
Santanu Chakraborty has joined BSE as Head of Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant.
Chakraborty has 20 years of high-quality content and research experience in financial media, focusing on markets, investing and integrated communications.
Throughout his career, he has also contributed to organisations like 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Reorg, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, International Center for Journalists, University of Utah, Deseret Morning News and United News of India.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Tanuja Singh joins Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
Tanuja Singh has joined Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India.
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications.
Singh is a communications professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. She has also contributed to organisations such as Mindtree, Honeywell and Genesis Burson Marsteller.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
SAMCO Securities forge partnerships with Dentsu Creative, Adfactors PR and The Womb
The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
SAMCO Securities is strengthening the brand positioning and charting its growth trajectory through elite partnerships with India’s leading marketing and communication agencies. The online stockbroker has recently onboarded Womb as its mainline/creative agency, Dentsu Creative as its digital agency, and Adfactors PR as the Public Relations agency for all verticals (SAMCO Securities and MF). The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors in successfully navigating and acing the capital market.
Commenting on the vision for evolution, Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “SAMCO Group is delighted to announce its collaboration with Womb, Dentsu Creative, and Adfactors PR to drive synergies for increasing the brand’s visibility. We are committed to deliver exceptional services, and the partnerships are a testament to our endeavours. We envision engaging with a significantly larger customer base and strengthening our position as a leader in the industry through the holistic marketing initiatives and innovative campaigns.”
Elaborating on the partnerships, Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, commented, “Womb’s expertise in strategic marketing will assist us in building our brand preference, and we share a common vision with Dentsu Creative of providing impactful digital marketing solutions. As with Adfactors PR, we aim to position SAMCO Securities in strategic media platforms as the investors’ preferred choice for providing wealth creation solutions.”
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb said, “For both SAMCO and The Womb, it is a great cultural fit with our vision and deliverables. The Indian stock market is at a very interesting juncture with the number of investors and traders on the rise, thereby creating a need for effective handholding in their journey to success. We look forward to embark on this transformative journey with SAMCO Securities as they enable their customers to create wealth.”
The robust growth strategy facilitated by the partnerships will accelerate the brand’s expansion through increased communication outreach with its target audience.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
