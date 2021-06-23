Ramananda Sengupta joins Footprint Global Communications as Dir- Strategic Communications

Senior Journalist Sengupta has worked with The Telegraph, The New Indian Express, Outlook Magazine, rediff.com, and has briefly helmed the Corp Comm & PR function of Manipal Global earlier

Footprint Global Communications, a public relations and communications agency, has signalled its intention to ramp up its digital services with the appointment of senior journalist Ramananda Sengupta as Director, Strategic Communications and Operations, located in New Delhi.

Footprint has been engaged by several first and second-generation IITs across the country in the past and present and has also undertaken media outreach for several IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startups that have brought out disruptive products.

Sengupta, who brings over three decades of print and online journalism experience to the table, has held leadership roles in digital news and entertainment platforms like rediff.com, sify.com, and India.com, apart from being the foreign editor of newspapers like The Telegraph, The New Indian Express, and Outlook Magazine. He also briefly helmed the Corporate Communications and Public Relations function of Manipal Global, which services Manipal Universities across the globe. In his second stint with the Outlook group, he was Digital Editor and head of social media for the Magazine, its nutrition initiative Poshan, and hosted several global and domestic webinars and interviews on nutrition, education, and defence prior to joining Footprint.

Welcoming Ramananda Sengupta to the team, Bhavani Giddu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Footprint Global Communications said, “I am delighted to have Ramananda join us and am sure he will help us meet the fast-changing PR requirements as the pandemic has upended long-held notions. Ramananda will support me in expanding the service offerings to our clients.”

Sharing his thoughts on joining Footprint Global Communications, Ramananda Sengupta said, “I believe my experience as a journalist and editor will add an editorial perspective and help Footprint strengthen its digital and social media services, and I look forward eagerly to working with the leadership and the enthusiastic young team to turn the agency into a key player in the communications domain.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)