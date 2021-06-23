Ramananda Sengupta joins Footprint Global Communications as Dir- Strategic Communications

Senior Journalist Sengupta has worked with The Telegraph, The New Indian Express, Outlook Magazine, rediff.com, and has briefly helmed the Corp Comm & PR function of Manipal Global earlier

Ramananda Sengupta

Footprint Global Communications, a public relations and communications agency, has signalled its intention to ramp up its digital services with the appointment of senior journalist Ramananda Sengupta as Director,  Strategic Communications and Operations, located in New Delhi. 

Footprint has been engaged by several first and second-generation IITs across the country in the past and present and has also undertaken media outreach for several  IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startups that have brought out disruptive products. 

Sengupta, who brings over three decades of print and online journalism experience to the table, has held leadership roles in digital news and entertainment platforms like rediff.com, sify.com, and India.com, apart from being the foreign editor of newspapers like The Telegraph, The New Indian Express, and Outlook Magazine. He also briefly helmed the Corporate Communications and Public Relations function of  Manipal Global, which services Manipal Universities across the globe. In his second stint with the Outlook group, he was Digital Editor and head of social media for the Magazine, its nutrition initiative Poshan, and hosted several global and domestic webinars and interviews on nutrition, education, and defence prior to joining  Footprint. 

Welcoming Ramananda Sengupta to the team, Bhavani Giddu, Founder and  Chief Executive Officer, Footprint Global Communications said, “I am delighted to have Ramananda join us and am sure he will help us meet the fast-changing PR  requirements as the pandemic has upended long-held notions. Ramananda will  support me in expanding the service offerings to our clients.”  

Sharing his thoughts on joining Footprint Global Communications, Ramananda  Sengupta said, “I believe my experience as a journalist and editor will add an  editorial perspective and help Footprint strengthen its digital and social media  services, and I look forward eagerly to working with the leadership and the  enthusiastic young team to turn the agency into a key player in the communications  domain.”  

