PR professionals bags communication mandate for Washington headquartered eXp Realty

In a major win that adds further strength to its real estate portfolio, ‘PR Professionals’ has bagged the communication mandate for Washington headquartered eXp Realty.

eXp Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage company that is set to change the realty ecosystem in the country through virtual prospecting, sale, and communication for real estate agents. PR Professionals will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, enhance the reputation and strengthen its relationship with all the stakeholders of eXp Realty that has recently started its operations in India.

eXp Realty, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. listed at Nasdaq, US is expanding operations across the globe, enhancing its presence in Europe, Africa and Asia. In the last two months, the company has started offering its services in five countries- India, Mexico, South Africa, Portugal, and France. The company offers rich marketing resources to agents through access to cloud-based brokerage and virtual technology that will be efficacious in reaching the target and increasing revenue. The firm also has an attractive financial model for agents associated with a commercial property that includes revenue sharing and equity ownership over and above 80 to 100 percent commission.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rahul Kashyap, COO- PR Professionals, said, “We are thrilled to partner in a journey that is going to revolutionize the real estate landscape in India. With the help of a proven tech-based model of eXp Realty, real estate agents will have an opportunity to reap its maximum benefit.”

PR Professionals has been the first preference of realty companies since its inception and has a long list of realty players like DLF Ltd, M3M, Omaxe Ltd, Vatika Group, Shapoorji Pallonji, Alpha Corp, Tribeca, Viridian (World Trade Center) to name a few, Kashyap added.

PR Professionals has led media and public relations for numerous commercial and residential realty projects ranging across categories from affordable housing to mid-segment luxury to ultra-luxury.

