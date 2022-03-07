PR firms are now more evolved, integrated and agile: Nitin Mantri

Mantri, Group CEO, Avian WE, describes the journey of the PR industry, how employee welfare is being given importance and more

The PR industry has evolved over the course of time and are now more focussed on social community management, creative digital public policies, various purpose-driven and social responsibility work. The opportunity that PR professionals have today is far greater and more interesting than it ever was.

To talk further about how PR is contributing in various fields and its importance, we speak to Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, Avian WE, in the sixth episode of ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’. In this episode, Mantri describes the journey of the industry, how they have given importance to employee welfare and more.

Speaking about one of his initiatives, Chase India, Mantri said that it was formed to focus on public policy. “As public relations was evolving, we felt that in India, there was a storm need for professional public policy work. It was done in an ethical way and gave the right kind of support to the clients who were trying to navigate a complex environment of regulation and policy in the country,” he adds.

Being a guest lecturer at notable mass communication colleges and universities, Mantri further explained how the educational scenario has changed with time. He adds, “There are institutions that are keeping up to the curriculum in terms of how the PR industry is changing. Today we have to teach students about social, digital, public policy and social responsibility. All of these were small modules and now they are much more integrated as modules. You just need to be abreast of what is happening in the environment to make sure that they are covering each aspect of the industry at this stage.”

Concluding the session, Mantri noted that people have now settled down after the first outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. “The capabilities today, we offer to our clients are much more than we used to do earlier. We have opportunities in social, INA, influencer engagement and public policy. So there are a lot of opportunities for the agencies to grow. We have to make sure that we enlarge our talent pool outside of the PR industry,” he said.

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

