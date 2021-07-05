OYO appoints Nitin Thakur as Head of Communications

Thakur comes with over two decades of experience and would be responsible for looking at both internal and external communications for OYO

OYO has today announced the appointment of Nitin Thakur as the Head of Communications. A seasoned professional, Nitin comes with over two decades of experience and would be responsible for looking at both internal and external communications for OYO. He would be a part of OYO’s global leadership team.

In this role, Nitin will be responsible for driving OYO's reputation forward and delivering the company's mission of empowering entrepreneurs of small and independent hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology that increases earnings and eases operations while bringing affordable and trusted accommodation that guests can book instantly.

Commenting on the development, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer - OYO, said, “At OYO, we are firm believers in communicating proactively and transparently. Since OYO’s early days, our communication strategy across the press, social media, and new emerging mediums has been a key lever in establishing OYO as a brand that is recognized and trusted by partners and guests alike. I am excited to welcome Nitin to the leadership team and partner with him to further our communications strategy. As OYO recovers from the pandemic, Nitin will enable our OYOpreneurs to bring the OYO story to more partners and guests across the world.”

Rohit Kapoor, CEO OYO - India & Southeast Asia added, “I am thrilled and equally excited to collaborate with a veteran like Nitin who brings in a great deal of experience and learning to OYO. As both India and OYO move ahead on the path of recover from the impact of COVID-19, Nitin would play an important role in steering our communication efforts for all stakeholders, including our patrons, guests and OYOpreneurs. We are glad to have him onboard and look forward to collaborating closely with him.”

Nitin Thakur, the newly appointed Head of Communications for OYO, said, “Today, OYO is synonymous with building technology for small and independent hotels and homes. The company has been truly innovative across the industries it operates in and has emerged as one of the few globally local brands from India. Its footprint extends across India, Southeast Asia and Europe among other geographies. I am truly excited to take on this mandate and work with passionate, mission-oriented individuals for continuing the momentum of OYO’s recovery and communicating its fabulous journey to the world.”

Prior to OYO, Nitin was a part of the Group Executive Leadership team at the Max Group where his role involved strengthening the Group’s reputation through traditional and digital media and providing leadership and guidance for strategic campaigns such as mergers & acquisitions for the Group’s operating companies, crisis management, etc. In his previous tenures, Nitin has worked with Microsoft

India, managing product advocacy and communications and large communication consultancies advising various Tata Group companies on their reputation management.

For the last few years, Nitin has been at the forefront of trying out new technologies in the communication domain. He was also awarded the Corporate Communication Professional of the Year 2020 at India PR & Corp. Comm. Awards (IPRCCA) and The Professional of the Year, Healthcare in 2018 at The Fulcrum Awards, India’s foremost awards in the communication domain. He has featured multiple times in India’s top communication professional rankings including in Reputation Today’s Top 100 Communicators list and in Exchange4Media’s Top 100 Influential Game Changers List.

