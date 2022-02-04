ON PURPOSE introduces inclusive parental policy with #TwoIsTooLittle campaign

The campaign hopes to inspire other workplaces in the country to adopt similar parental policies

ON PURPOSE, a creative communications consultancy, launched a landmark parental leave policy offering inclusive employee benefits to new parents, primary and secondary caregivers as well as pet parents. The brand understands the realities and needs of modern-day parenting and recognizes the integral role of securely bonding with their baby/child/ pet in the first critical weeks in order to give them the best possible start in life.

While the industry standard for paternity leave is just two weeks, the agency introduces a new 12-week leave policy for fathers and partners. Through the #TwoIsTooLittle campaign, ON PURPOSE hopes to inspire other workplaces in the country to adopt similar inclusive policies.

The new parental policy aims to cover all instances of new parenthood as it extends to new parents who choose birth, adoption, surrogacy, or IVF as well as compassionate leave for parents who experience loss during pregnancy.

Key features of the policy:

ON PURPOSE’s new paid parental leave policy gives employees up to:

26 weeks paid parental leave at full pay for birthing people

12 weeks paid paternity leave

12 weeks paid leave for parents by law (adoption and surrogacy)

6 weeks of paid leave In the event of a miscarriage or stillbirth during anytime of the term

Employee with breastfeeding/chestfeeding infants are also entitled to time-off or time away from their desks(work)

This is not all. ON PURPOSE celebrates families and believes that having a pet comes with responsibility and is a family member who needs care and love equally. The organization has curated leaves for pet parents, offering 7-day time-off when an employee adopts a new pet.

Speaking about the initiative, Girish Balachandran, Founder, ON PURPOSE said, “Social change must start at home. As an organization committed to driving social change in India, the launch of our new parental policy is an integral milestone to challenge gender stereotypes and build an inclusive workplace. It’s time to share the load, share the लाड (laad).”

In May 2021, ON PURPOSE also introduced ‘Period Chutti’, a menstrual policy that offers an additional 6 days of paid leave for all employees who menstruate. This was initiated with the intention to support its employees to rest, while not having to use their sick leave, since periods are not a sickness. Additionally, the policy aims to remove the stigma surrounding menstruation and make it a normal conversation at the workplace.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)