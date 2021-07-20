ON PURPOSE. announces third edition of The Purpose Project

ON PURPOSE has marked its fourth year with the launch of the third edition of ‘The Purpose Project’. This launch marks the successful completion of the Purpose Project Part II, a capacity building project to support social change in India with Azad Foundation.

“The Purpose Project is an effort by ON PURPOSE to help a not-for-profit build their communications capabilities, pro bono. In the first edition, ON PURPOSE helped HAQ Centre For Child Rights build their communications capacity by providing content and design support for their website. The Purpose Project Part II had us working alongside the Azad Foundation, to deliver an integrated communications plan, supporting them with inputs and templates to be able to run their own communications outreach,” the company said.

“The past winners have been selected by the whole ON PURPOSE team from various nominations received, in a selection process facilitated by external jury member. For the coming year, we have curated a panel of industry stalwarts, all of whom have done some splendid work over the years and will help us finalise the winner for this year. As part of the jury, we have:

Shravani Dang, Independent Board Director, Charities Aid Foundation – India

Paarul Chand, Editor in Chief and Partner, PR Moment, and

Hemant Gaule, Dean, School of COmmunication & REputation for Post-Graduation

“We chose Azad Foundation for the all they do to enable urban resource-poor women to challenge gender norms and occupational segregations through access to transformative skills and remunerative, dignified non-traditional livelihoods. In the previous edition we chose to work with HAQ Centre For Child Rights for their work in ensuring equal rights for children and giving them a voice,” the company said.

Here’s what Azad Foundation had to say about the experience working with ON PURPOSE: “We were delighted to be selected as recipients of the Purpose Project and have benefited immensely from the strategic intervention from ON PURPOSE.

We appreciate the time invested by the team to understand our needs. The small, yet significant inputs they shared has made our social media presence more vibrant with better outreach and improved uptake.

We are very thankful to team ON PURPOSE for this support and look forward to future collaborations as well.”

“As we turn 4, we are grateful for all the little blessings which saw us through the last year. The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and continuing the Purpose Project is our way of giving back the best way we know how. By using the power of communications to change the world, one brief at a time. We are glad to be able to continue using our expertise in communications and help another non-profit doing great work on ground build their outreach capabilities,’ said Girish Balachandran, Managing Partner at ON PURPOSE.

All NGO aspirants to The Purpose Project will need to nominate themselves or those around them on the ON PURPOSE website https://www.onpurposeconsulting.in/. Participants will have to answer a few questions regarding their current communications outreach and comply with a few basic pre-conditions. Based on their challenges, the winner will receive expert storytelling coaching and mentoring to build their communication capacity.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)