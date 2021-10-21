Nominations open for 12th edition of e4m’s IPRCCA 2021

The nominations for the 12th edition of e4m’s India PR and Corporate Communication Conference (IPRCCC) and India PR and Corporate Communication Awards (IPRCCA) will commence in the second week of October 2021.

One of the most respected awards in the PR and Communication industry, IPRCCA acknowledges and recognises the contribution, achievements and success of the industry. Since its inauguration in 2009, e4m’s IPRCC platform has felicitated and appreciated numerous leaders, communication heads, agencies, organisations, professionals, and thought leaders.

All the campaigns that the agencies will submit should be implemented for the period of 1st September 2020 – 30th October 2021. The deadline for submitting the nominations is 10th December 2021.

The results of the winners for IPRCCA will be announced in the main event which has been scheduled for January 2022.

The cost per entry submission is INR10,000/- + GST. The organizers can contact the client related to the entry at the request of the jury at any time during the voting process.

For more information, please visit: https://e4mevents.com/iprcca-2021/

