Lintas Live wins PR & Comms mandate for Valvoline-Cummins

Lintas Live has won the PR and Communications mandate for Valvoline-Cummins Pvt Ltd, post a multi-agency pitch. Valvoline-Cummins has chosen Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency, to help reimagine the brand’s PR, communication outreach and partner connect strategy for India. Lintas Live will help curate an overarching communication framework for the brand including brand image and corporate reputation building, targeted at its internal and external stakeholder communities. This alliance is aimed at creating a unique positioning for Valvoline-Cummins, India and match communications to its growth ambitions and help pedestal this global brand to further its leadership position.

Lintas Live, with its inimitable digital and creative offerings, is intent on creating an impactful brand narrative and memorable brand campaigns to drive home the brand promise –‘The Original Engine Oil’. The ambition is to make Valvoline-Cummins India a household name and the most preferred partner brand across the automotive landscape.

On the appointment, of Lintas Live, Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline-Cummins, India said, “We are excited to partner with Lintas Live, an agency that mirrors our passion. Lintas Live not only demonstrated an exemplary understanding of our brand environment but also showcased an exceptional perspective on approaching the brand asks. We have aggressive plans for India and we needed an equally agile partner to help us achieve our aspiration. I believe Lintas Live, given its legacy and successes, is the perfect partner to etch indelibly, our brand journey in India. I am delighted to onboard them.”

Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, commenting on the partnership, said, “We are ecstatic with this win. Valvoline Cummins is not just an industry pioneer but the original engine oil brand of the world. We are honoured to partner with the brand in its communications 2.0 India journey. There are a lot of synergies that we share with Valvoline-Cummins, India. Constant Innovation and a customer-centric approach are at the heart of their brand promise and the brand professes a rich history, much like the Lintas Live ethos. This mandate is very prestigious for us, and we are committed to make this alliance a huge success.”

The brand will be led by Lintas Live’s Delhi office.

