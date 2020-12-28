Lintas Live wins PR and communication mandate for Prestige Group

After a multi-agency pitch, Prestige Group, have entrusted Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency (formerly known as GolinOpinion) with a complete mandate to drive their PR and communications. Lintas Live will script the narrative of the brand as it expands its footprint to other parts of the country. The scope of the work entails developing overall communication strategy, multimedia content creation and reputation management.

Powered by its unique approach of ‘digital-first and creative Live communications’ the agency will develop impactful campaigns that reflect Prestige Group’s business performance and build on the strong legacy and deep respect that the brand enjoys.

On the appointment, Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group said, “We are happy to partner with Lintas Live, an agency that demonstrated a deep understanding of modern consumer needs and has similar values to ours. As we embark on our new vision of expansion in India, we believe collaborating with best-in-class agency like Lintas Live was the right decision taken at the right time. At Prestige Group, we are very passionate about our brand and our projects and a partner that shares our passion was an important contributor to this decision.”

Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “We are delighted that Prestige Group has placed its confidence in Lintas Live. The real estate sector is evolving and this promises to be an exciting journey. In Prestige Group, we have found a partner that believes in our capability and our new offering. We aim to do some path-breaking work that will stand apart.”

Increasingly, consumers are spending more time online and the digital medium is becoming a medium of choice for brands, especially the ones that operate in the real estate segment. Lintas Live’s framework intends to help Prestige Group meet consumer expectations through data-led insights and LIVE storytelling across digital platforms.