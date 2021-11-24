Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj joins L’Oreal India as Director–Corporate Affairs & Engagement

Prior to this, Bharadwaj was associated with Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

L’Oreal India has appointed Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj as its Director – Corporate Affairs & Enagagement.

Bharadwaj was formerly associated with Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. where she worked for 5 years.

A communication professional with more than 21 years of experience in public relations, corporate communications and journalism in India and Singapore, Bharadwaj has worked across FMCG, consumer health & wellness and lifestyle verticals with equal focus on new business development and client servicing. She has also led national and regional integrated PR campaigns for leading pharma, FMCG and wellness brands.

Bharadwaj has contributed to agencies and media institutions like Genesis Burson – Marsteller, Waggener Edstrom Worldwide, Biospectrum Asia – Cybermedia, Bates 141, Priority Consultants, CyberMedia, and TMG Enter.

