Kapil Sharma elevated as Director – Product Comms for International Market Group at Ford

He will be covering Australia/New Zealand, South-East Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa

Kapil Sharma has been elevated to the new role as director – product communications for International Market Group (IMG) at Ford. He will be covering Australia/New Zealand, South-East Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa.

Sharma announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “I'm excited to announce my new role as Director of Product Communications for International Markets Group (IMG) at Ford Motor Company, based in Bangkok. In this new role, I look forward to broadening my horizons & working with some of the best marketing & communications minds across Ford's IMG region covering Australia/NZ, South-East Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa.”

He will also be responsible for planning and driving a compelling narrative for Ford Ranger and Everest to influence regional and global stakeholders, along with supporting IMG markets with storytelling around import and other products.



Sharma is a seasoned communications professional with 15 years of experience in managing benchmark corporate and brand reputation campaigns.

Prior to contributing for Ford, he worked with BMW India, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Burson-Marsteller and Mileage Communications.

