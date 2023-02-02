Kaizzen elevates Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian

It was her maiden visit to India but Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) was far from having her fill. “The students at XIC (Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai) and IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi) are so bright and warm,” she said. Her trip to the country was for a first-ever global exchange programme with the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).

Dr Blow is an award-winning leader with extensive organisational, fundraising, strategic planning, leadership and management experience. With a 30-year career spanning work in manufacturing; waste management and environmental services; telecommunications; and higher education, she currently serves as Associate Vice President for Development at the renowned historically black institution Hampton University.

Over the years, Dr Blow has taken on several leadership roles. Prior to serving as chair, she served as chair-elect in 2021 and senior counsel to the 2018 and 2019 PRSA Board of Directors. From 2013-2014, she served as a PRSA Board of Directors member representing the Mid-Atlantic District.

We caught up with her for a freewheeling chat during her PRCAI Dialogues session in the capital.

Excerpts:

You’ve served in a number of PRSA leadership roles at both the local and national levels. What role does public relations play in your life?

For me, public relations embodies everything I do. Let me give you some points of view on that. The most important thing about a PR practitioner, a good one, is writing skills. You must be able to write and be able to orally communicate. So, I use those skills in all aspect of my life. I also volunteer and support other organisations leveraging these skills that I have attained over the years.

It has been 30 years of association with the PRSA. Tell us about the highlights of your journey with the organisation.

Let me tell you the ones that really stand out. It is about accreditation and the credentialing aspect of public relations. So, I have the APR-accredited in public relations, PRCAI has the AIPR, which is a standard of excellence and means that you have mastered the elements of public relations. It is an indicator. When I was chair of the board that does the credentialing – the national board that manages the credential – we created a second credential called the APR+M, where the 'M' stands for military. That is one the proud moments. I am not military affiliated so, I have APR; but someone who is in the Army or Navy or Marines or the Coast Guard, they can apply for a special credential with the 'M'. And it is the only one we have and it happened under my watch.

And the second thing that I am really proud of is the first-ever three-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan for PRSA. And I was chair of that initiative. It took us multiple months of execution of qualitative and quantitative research as well as a lot of time building the strategies.

Third, it has been a joy of my life to created something special for the 75th year of PRSA. Rather than doing balloons and confetti and having a party, we did a book. And that book, I believe, is going to be a game changer. And the reason that I am so proud of it is because I think our industry has been painted with this brush of being spin-doctors and hacks but what this books describes are those moments where PR has shaped the culture in America and positively influenced democracy.

During the course of your career, you have been quite vocal about diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact, during the PRSA Philadelphia’s 70th anniversary kickoff event, you had confessed to being a huge champion of DE&I. What can be done to better champion this cause and integrate it in the core ethics of PR?

We all have biases and we have to admit that. However, if we are going to change the world for the good, we have got to improve within our sector and right now, in the US, just looking at the demography – the percentages of those who classify as white or African-American or Latino or Asian – our industry doesn't align. So, if we are going to lean into hearing the voices of all of these points of views, our profession has got to reflect that. I believe that from the bottom of my soul that if we are going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation. I speak of what I call the ;mini dimensions of diversity'. In the US, we often think of it as black or white but it is so much more. So, I talk about the dimension of diversity around age, around geography and where you live because it influences how you think, your education status – the amount of education you have will determine how you view different things and how you should be communicated to, and your economic status. There are so many different ways we have to think about.

There is another one that I often say that folks do not think about. The challenges of an individual who is a single parent versus one that comes from a two-parent household. It is light years different. And you have to communicate differently to them. There are different challenges, It helps us be better communicators, be better practitioners when we fully understand the dimensions of diversity. What we do, lifts societies – if we do our jobs well. That is why I am so proud to be in this global exchange with PRCAI.

What do you consider the biggest challenges ahead for the profession?

Understanding outcomes versus tactics is one. So, doing a release and a post on social media – those are great but what are you trying to achieve? So, being strategic and supporting the needs of the constituents and the clients and the companies you work for – that, for me, is a challenge. As opposed to say, 'You want a release, I'll do a release'. Why? Keep asking that question so that you get to the heart of the outcome.

Ethics, I think, is a big deal around the globe. I know we all want ton make money and gain employment but we have to stand for something – have a solid ground and a foundation that is true. And I also think that we need to do more partnerships. So, while understanding one entity may not have all the answers – may not – but partnering and working together and being open minded about different points of views. The George Floyd incident changed everything but what his daughter said about changing the world is true. His death has brought a light on the fact that we have to treat each other as human beings. We can't call it anything but the 'Golden Rule' – treat others the way you want to be treated.