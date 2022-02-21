Kaizzen appoints Soumya Dev as Chief Strategy Officer

Kaizzen has appointed Soumya Dev as its Chief Strategy Officer. He will be working closely with Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, in driving the organizational strategy for the company, including new service offerings, footprint expansion, acquisitions and partnerships.

Dev brings with him close to two decades of experience in the full mix of communications, spanning digital marketing, content marketing, public relations and multimedia production. Prior to this, Dev was leading the digital mandate for PepsiCo’s Asia, Middle-East and North Africa operations.

“Soumya is highly experienced and is credited for driving successful campaigns at the intersection of technology, data-science and compelling storytelling. Having him on board further strengthens our aspirations to transform Kaizzen into a knowledge-based and data-led communications consultancy,” said Vineet Handa, CEO and Founder, Kaizzen. “We are investing significantly to add highly specialised expertise into our client offerings such as Insights, Integrated Communications and Advocacy, as well as toward expanding our domestic and international market footprint,” Handa added.

“I am excited to join Kaizzen at a very exciting juncture of its growth journey. Kaizzen has a tremendous talent pool and a host of successful client relationships across sectors. It presents exciting possibilities to bring value to our clients and in driving the growth story of the company,” said Soumya Dev.

The appointment comes close on the heels of the recent appointment of Ashish Gupta, former Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau of the Indian edition of the Fortune magazine to lead Kaizzen Insights.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)