J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals names Karen Annunciation as Head of Comms & Public Affairs

Updated: May 25, 2021 2:58 PM
Karen Lasrado Annunciation has been appointed as Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical business Janssen India. She will be directly reporting to Michelle D’souza, Director, India Enterprise Communications & Public Affairs, Johnson & Johnson.

Karen brings 12 years of robust experience delivering communications and public relations for some of India’s well-known organizations. Prior to this, she worked with OYO Hotels & Homes, where she headed the Corporate Communication function for the unicorn startup in India, developing their communications strategy and leading several highly visible, integrated media campaigns. She has also managed various issues and crises, through proactive sustained communications.

She has also worked on the agency side of the business. She was part of Genesis BCW for about seven years, boutique PR firm - Pink & White Consulting, and was also a content editor at Network 18. Working with clients like Uber, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Capgemini, NASSCOM Foundation and J Sagar Associates has provided her the opportunity to garner insights, knowledge and expertise across a variety of industries as work with teams across locations.

She has a Master’s degree in Political Science and a Bachelor's degree (Hons.) in Political Science from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. She also has a degree in music from Trinity College London and has been a Radio Jockey with All India Radio (FM Rainbow) for a number of years.

