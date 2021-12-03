Janice Goveas joins Merck Group as Communications Lead & Communications Business Partner

Prior to this, Goveas was associated with Edelman as VP–Corporate Reputation

Janice Goveas has joined Merck Group as Communications Lead and Communications Business Partner. Prior to this, Goveas was associated with Edelman as VP–Corporate Reputation where her key responsibilities were to work on Communication Strategist, Client Counsel, Team Management and Mentorship, Campaign Management, Crisis Management, Billing and Contracts, Content writing, and New Business Development.

Goveas announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I walked into Merck Group office earlier week, little did I know that God or Universe was preparing me this whole time to bring me to a place where I anticipate I will truly belong, a place that nurtures curious minds. I am glad to have joined Merck Group as Country Communications Lead - Merck Group and Communications Business Partner for Lifesciences.”

Goveas is passionate about writing, creating content- believes good communications begins with good content. She is enthusiastic about social media, and that it is an integral part of communications, of building brands and corporate reputation.

Goveas has contributed to agencies and corporates like Genesis Burson – Marsteller, Tata Communications, and MSL Group. She has also worked as a Freelance Communications Consultant.

