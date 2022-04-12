IPRCCA 2021: Top agencies & corp comm teams take home 180+ awards

Dilip Cherian, Consulting Partners, Perfect Relations, was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th edition of the India PR & Corporate Communications Awards

The 12th edition of the India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2021 was held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on April 8, 2022. The awards recognised the contribution and success of the PR and corporate communications industry with 7 categories and 80 sub-categories. The awards were presented to organisations, consultancies, individuals and teams who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective communication campaigns and practices.

e4m IPRCCA 2020 is a path-breaking initiative to salute and recognise the perseverance, dedication and contribution of PR consultancies and corporate communication professionals amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic. The event also hosted an all-day virtual conference - India PR and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC) 2021 - where different sessions dealt with various topics concerning the communications industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred to Dilip Cherian, Consulting Partners, Perfect Relations, while a host of other agencies and personalities bagged the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

Under the People and Consultancies category, the Supreme PR Consultancy of the year award was given to Adfactors PR, while the Giant PR Consultancy of the year award was jointly given to Avian WE and Value 360 Communication. The Fastest Growing agency of the year was given to Onpurpose Consulting. The Best regional PR Consultancy of the year was bagged by Fuzion PR. Consocia Advisory and Scroll Mantra Private Limited were the joint winners of the Rising PR Consultancy of the year. The Large PR Consultancy of the year was jointly given to SPAG Asia and

Media Mantra. The Mid-Sized PR Consultancy of the year went to both Ruderfinn Asia and Kaizzen.

Under the Special Awards of IPRCCA 2021, “Corporate Communications Professional of the Year” was presented jointly to Shobha Vasudevan - Dell Technologies India and Ajey Maharaj- Fortis, and “PR Professional of the Year” was awarded to Atul Sharma - Ruderfinn and Udit Pathak - Media Mantra.

A total of 13 awards were given in the Specialised Consultancy of the Year category. Several PR agencies, consultancies and corporates also bagged gold, silver and bronze awards.

Check the full list of winners:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)