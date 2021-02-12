IPRCCA 2020: Top agencies & corp comm teams bag 180+ metals

Jayoti Lahiri from PRCAI conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th edition of the India PR and Corporate Communications Awards 2020

The 11th edition of the India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2020 was held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on 11th February 2021. The ceremony marked the inauguration of the first physical event of the year in the category where stalwarts from the PR and corporate communications industry convened.

The awards recognised the contribution and success of the PR and corporate communications industry with 7 categories and 72 sub-categories.

e4m IPRCCA 2020 is a path-breaking initiative to salute and recognize the perseverance, dedication and contribution of PR consultancies and corporate communication professionals amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic.

The awards were presented to organisations, consultancies, individuals and teams who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective communication campaigns and practices. The event also hosted an all-day conference - India PR and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC) 2020 - where different sessions dealt with various topics concerning the communications industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Jayoti Lahiri from PRCAI while various agencies and personalities bagged the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

Under the People and Consultancies category, Adfactors PR won the Supreme PR Consultancy of the year award, while Superior PR Consultancy of the year award was given away to Edelman India and Special Awards for the Fastest Growing PR Agency in 2020 went to Ruder Finn.

The Giant PR Consultancy of the Year was presented to Avian WE while the Large PR Consultancy of the Year award was presented jointly to Value 360 Communications and SPAG Asia. The In-House Team of the Year award was given to Samsung India and TVS Motor. The Rising PR Consultancy of the year award was bagged by 80dB Communications Private limited and ON PURPOSE Communications and Mid-Sized PR Consultancy of the Year was given to Media Mantra and Kaizzen . The Best regional PR Consultancy of the year was bagged by Fuzion PR.

Under the Special Awards of IPRCCA 2020, “Corporate Communications Professional of the Year” was presented joinly to Nitin Thakur- The Max Group and Bhartendu Kabi- Hero MotoCorp and “PR Professional of the Year” was awarded to Kunal Kishore Sinha- Value 360 Communications and Nitin Mantri-Avian WE.

Several PR agencies, consultancies and corporates also bagged gold, silver and bronze awards. AvianWE won the Gold under Healthcare Marketing Campaign category for their “Banega Swasth India From Swachh To Swasth” campaign while the silver medal went jointly to First Partners for their “Mission Chennai: Helping Chennai fight the Tuberculosis Battle” and Cipla for their “Soundtrack of life” campaign. Johnson & Johnson won gold in the Most Innovative use of Digital Media category for their “#ItsJustAPeriod” campaign. Another interesting campaign by TVS Motor Company bagged Gold for their “#TVS Racing” campaign under Sports domain of “Product and Promotion” category.

Full list of winners:

