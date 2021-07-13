InMobi Group ropes in Karishma Desai as Senior Manager for Glance & Roposo

Media and technology conglomerate InMobi Group has onboarded Karishma Desai to drive public relations for Glance and Roposo in the capacity of Senior Manager. Funded by Google and Mithril Partners, Glance is the world’s largest smartphone lockscreen content platform and owner of short-video talent app Roposo.

Reporting to Bibhu Mishra, Director – Public Relations, InMobi Group, Desai will be driving public relations and media communications for smartphone lockscreen platform Glance and short-video talent app Roposo in India and international markets.

In her previous role, Desai served as Global Corporate Communications Transformist at RD&X Network where she spearheaded the global corporate communications directive at RD&X Network.

Desai comes with 11 years of work experience in corporate communications and public relations across consumer, entertainment, technology, automotive, and A&M brands. She has proven her forte in corporate reputation, brand positioning, social media management, influencer and celebrity management and PR agency management.



Previously, she was associated with Prime Focus Technologies, &TV (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited) and iProspect India (Dentsu International) as a corporate communications specialist. Her PR agency stints include Genesis BCW and Archetype, leading and managing communication mandates for Maruti Suzuki, Colors Viacom18, Lakmé Fashion Week, Adlabs Imagica, Maserati, Vespa, and Kellogg's.

