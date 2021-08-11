IKEA India appoints Nivedeeta Moirangthem as Country Communications Manager

IKEA India announced the appointment of Nivedeeta Moirangthem as the Country Communications Manager to lead their total communications portfolio including Public Relations, Public Affairs and Coworker Communication and represent the retail entity as a spokesperson and as an external representative for all Ingka entities in India. She will be a part of the IKEA India management team, reporting to Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer).

Nivedeeta has been with IKEA for close to 20 years. She comes with a 23 years’ experience in Corporate Communications & PR, Advertising, Internal Communications, Stakeholder engagement and Supply chain communication in South Asia region. In her previous assignment, she has worked with McCann Erickson India.

On being appointed as the new Country Communications Manager, Nivedeeta said, “I am excited to take up the new role and to be able to contribute further to build a loved, meaningful and successful IKEA in India. There is so much potential left to explore, connects to build and milestones to celebrate and this we do together, always with our IKEA values as the guiding star. It has been a deep learning experience during these tough times that we all are in, both professionally and personally.”

As communication lead, Nivedeeta will work closely with the business and key stakeholders to support IKEA India’s ambitious India expansion plans. She will also be closely involved with transformation initiatives as IKEA continues its digital transformation journey towards establishing itself as an omnichannel retailer. Nivedeeta and team will continue to strengthen the communication agenda and IKEA’s positioning in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)