Hyper personalized messages via SMS perform 100x better than standalone campaigns: Report

WebEngage’s Omnichannel User Engagement - A Winner’s Playbook has been released with the aim to map out the maturity of customer retention practices and its impact on building enduring businesses.

The WebEngage ‘Omni Channel User Engagement- A Winner’s Playbook’ Report is based on analysis from 400+ billion messages of which 308 billion were sent out from India alone, and 835+ Billion user events (i,e. Transactions, Content Consumption, Course Completion, Bookings, etc.). The report spreads across 10 industries and 5 regions through the course of 2020-22 spread across enterprises, SMBs and start-ups between January 2020 and March 2022. It serves as a playbook on how brands survived and revived their businesses with contextual, personalized and cross-channel user engagement strategies.

Commenting on the launch of this report, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, WebEngage said, "The advent of technology and digital accessibility means we are no longer in an era of one size fits all. With the amount of data made available to brands, consumers expect hyper personalized experiences. Companies that created customer delight and stood the test of time in the last 2-3 years were the ones that focused on the most crucial business metric- customer retention."

