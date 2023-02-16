Hindalco Industries Limited names Kashmira Kadbane as Lead – PR and Communications
Previously, she was associated with Xynteo as Communications Specialist
Hindalco Industries has names Kashmira Kadbane as Lead – PR and Communications.
Kadbane is a communications professional with over 14 years of integrated communications experience working with leading global and Indian brands.
Throughout her career, Kadbane has contributed to firms such as Genesis BCW, Red Fuse Communications, Edelman and ITC Group.
Tanuja Singh joins Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
Tanuja Singh has joined Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India.
Singh is a communications professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. She has also contributed to organisations such as Mindtree, Honeywell and Genesis Burson Marsteller.
SAMCO Securities forge partnerships with Dentsu Creative, Adfactors PR and The Womb
The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
SAMCO Securities is strengthening the brand positioning and charting its growth trajectory through elite partnerships with India’s leading marketing and communication agencies. The online stockbroker has recently onboarded Womb as its mainline/creative agency, Dentsu Creative as its digital agency, and Adfactors PR as the Public Relations agency for all verticals (SAMCO Securities and MF). The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors in successfully navigating and acing the capital market.
Commenting on the vision for evolution, Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “SAMCO Group is delighted to announce its collaboration with Womb, Dentsu Creative, and Adfactors PR to drive synergies for increasing the brand’s visibility. We are committed to deliver exceptional services, and the partnerships are a testament to our endeavours. We envision engaging with a significantly larger customer base and strengthening our position as a leader in the industry through the holistic marketing initiatives and innovative campaigns.”
Elaborating on the partnerships, Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, commented, “Womb’s expertise in strategic marketing will assist us in building our brand preference, and we share a common vision with Dentsu Creative of providing impactful digital marketing solutions. As with Adfactors PR, we aim to position SAMCO Securities in strategic media platforms as the investors’ preferred choice for providing wealth creation solutions.”
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb said, “For both SAMCO and The Womb, it is a great cultural fit with our vision and deliverables. The Indian stock market is at a very interesting juncture with the number of investors and traders on the rise, thereby creating a need for effective handholding in their journey to success. We look forward to embark on this transformative journey with SAMCO Securities as they enable their customers to create wealth.”
The robust growth strategy facilitated by the partnerships will accelerate the brand’s expansion through increased communication outreach with its target audience.
Josh Talks launches City Champions
It is a platform to recognise and learn from urban changemakers, supported by Omidyar Network India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:36 PM | 2 min read
Josh Talks, a regional content and upskilling platform launched City Champions, a program that is supported by Omidyar Network India (ONI), an investment firm focused on impact. Through a multi-media campaign, the program aims to identify, recognize, and reward urban changemakers and grassroots organizations that work to improve Indian cities and is inviting applications until the 31st of March 2023.
Through this collaborative effort, Josh Talks and ONI aim to align with the Sustainable Development Goal of building sustainable cities and communities and the G20 priorities of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".
According to WUS (World Urbanization Prospects, 2018), by 2050 urban areas are expected to accommodate more than 50% of India's population. Cities are also engines of economic growth. The City Champions campaign focuses on eight thematic sectors which are at the cornerstone of holistic development of our cities - transportation, waste management, water & sanitation, service delivery, healthcare, disaster management and public commons, to empower changemakers and organizations with limited resources to expand their impact and drive change in our communities.
The campaign, guided by an expert panel of leaders from organizations such as SEWA Bharat, Piramal Foundation, Goonj, Doctors for You, Charities Aid Foundation, Reap Benefit, Transportation Research Group, and Praja, invites applications from urban grassroots organizations working on the eight thematic sectors mentioned above. Applicants can access the registration forms here.
Commenting on the conceptualization of the campaign, Supriya Paul, Co-Founder & CEO, Josh Talks said, "Josh Talks’ goal is to showcase stories of relatable role models who can inspire the youth to take action. City Champions is a leap forward in that direction. We are excited to partner with ONI to celebrate changemakers from the grassroots of India and hope that their journeys can mobilise the next generation to become agents of change in their own cities and communities.”
“By recognising change-makers working on urban issues, City Champions aims to create a network of sustainable support for entrepreneurs working in this space. The missions of these entrepreneurs, which is to improve cities, is also critical to positively impacting the lives of the Next Half Billion who form about 35% percent of the urban population. We look forward to supporting Josh Talks to build a platform that we hope will continue to spotlight Champions for a long time to come” said Shilpa Kumar (Partner), ONI
Saumya Bhushan joins S&P Global as Lead – Corporate Communications, South Asia
Prior to this, she was associated with Reckitt India as Lead – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 6:59 PM | 1 min read
Saumya Bhushan has joined S&P Global as Lead – Corporate Communications, South Asia.
Prior to this, she worked with Reckitt India as Lead – Corporate Communications for over three years.
Bhushan announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am delighted to take on my new role as Lead-Corporate Communications, South Asia at S&P Global! Over the last few days, I have had a chance to interact with some colleagues both locally and globally! People are truly the heart and soul of this company! The happiness and passion in the faces around me threads everyone to deliver on S&P’s vision and purpose.. so enticing & inviting for me as a newcomer! Very special!
Here’s to a great beginning!”
Bhushan has more than 16 years of experience across multiple sectors. She also contributed to The Oberoi Group, Avian Media, Army Wives Welfare Association, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
PR Pundit strengthens travel & hospitality with 9 new mandate wins
All mandates are aimed at driving strategic and integrated communications programmes in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
PR Pundit strengthened its travel and hospitality vertical with 9 new wins spanning across international hotels, online travel aggregator and a tourism board such as Baglioni Resort Maldives, Yatra.com, Six Senses Vana, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The St. Regis Goa Resort, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon and Hyatt Regency Dehradun to name a few.
The travel and hospitality industry has witnessed a formidable surge, from being the most impacted industry during the COVID 19 epidemic, to emerging the strongest in the post pandemic world. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. The buoyant outlook for the sector is a result of the pent-up demand arising from the pandemic, thriving domestic leisure travel, and gradual increase in international travel.
Commenting on the recent wins, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, said, “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to represent the PR duties of a diverse set of travel and tourism entities, strengthening our overall travel & hospitality portfolio. India’s rich cultural heritage, places of natural beauty along with the demand for leisure travel, provides a significant opportunity to fully explore the potential of the sector. This year also marks 25 years of us delivering benchmarking work with our made-to-measure communications approach and skilful storytelling. We are excited to work with brands and organisations to optimize business objectives, shape perceptions and build salience them.”
Adfactors Sri Lanka joins PROI Worldwide
PROI Worldwide encompasses 85 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 60 countries
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 4:18 PM | 2 min read
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global stated, “Indian agency Adfactors PR has been a long-time and valued Partner for our organization and we are pleased to extend that reach into Sri Lanka, and to Rezani Aziz and her colleages in that country.”
Adfactors Sri Lanka was founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of Adfactors PR, the leading firm in the Indian market. Adfactors Sri Lanka provides a range of public affairs, corporate reputation and crisis counsel services to clients. Their strategic counsel has been particularly valuable to clients during the economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka in the past year.
PROI Worldwide encompasses 85 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 60 countries. Lambert says, individually, they are proven leaders in their home markets. Collectively, the PROI partners represent more than US$1.075 billion in revenue and 7,500 employees. Thousands of clients, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, trust PROI partners in one or more countries and regions around the world.
ON PURPOSE wins 3 new accounts in social impact
The businesses won are of Good Food Institute India, ACT & SBI Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
ON PURPOSE has been appointed as an agency on record for three businesses – The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), ACT and SBI Foundation, following competitive pitches.
The wins will see ON PURPOSE execute high visibility campaigns across critical areas of decarbonization of food, venture philanthropy, as well as healthcare, rural development, and empowerment of youth and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) respectively. The businesses will be managed by the consultancy’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi.
GFI India is the subsidiary of the global organisation that is working in the country to lay the groundwork for the sunrise sector of alternative protein to demonstrate a model for a more secure, sustainable, and just food system in the developing world.
ACT is an Indian non-profit venture philanthropy platform built upon the premise that an entrepreneurial mindset, technology & innovation, and collective action have the power to create meaningful social impact at scale. Their grants are given as seed capital to incubate and accelerate innovations that have demonstrated ability to address some of India’s most complex social needs.
SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group which works directly and through strategic partnerships with impact-making entities across key focus areas such as empowerment of PwDs, rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability & environment, livelihood & skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more.
Girish Balachandran, Founder and Managing Director at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with organisations doing so much on the decarbonization of food, catalysing social change through venture philanthropy, and rural, PwDs and youth advocacy. Over the years, we’ve realised how communications can and must play a bigger role in bridging inequality in society. Working with these organisations takes us a step closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
Mansi Virmani, Communications Manager, GFI India, said, “Smart protein is a burgeoning sector in India - but we have a lot to achieve in terms of setting the foundation and leading consumer awareness. We are glad to partner with a purpose-driven consulting firm that works at the intersection of all the issues that smart protein seeks to address: climate change, nutritional and food security, and public health."
Alankrita Khera, Director, Brand & Communications at ACT, “With education, healthcare, climate action, and gender inclusivity as our key areas of focus, we're passionate about fuelling social entrepreneurs who are making it their mission to create social impact at scale for Bharat. Given their exemplary body of work and deep expertise with purpose-led communication, we're proud to have ON PURPOSE as a partner to our vision and a co-founder of social change.”
