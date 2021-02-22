Grey Cell Public Relations bags PR & Communications mandate for COVIE

The agency will handle PR campaigns and implement strategies in an organized manner towards the development of the brand

COVIE has assigned its PR & Communications duties to Grey Cell Public Relations. In this alliance, Grey Cell Public Relations will handle the PR campaigns and implement its strategies in an organized manner towards the development of the brand.

COVIE creates a collaborative & inspiring environment that brings out the best in people. Fully furnished & serviced community living spaces with a choice of shared or private rooms. COVIE caters to students, working professionals & senior citizens under the brands COVIE Ed, COVIE Liv & COVIE Plus. COVIE intends to enhance the overall experience without compromising the quality of life. COVIE facilitates Better Living for All!

Commenting on the alliance, Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder of COVIE said, "A few months ago, when we were scouting for an agency for the PR mandate for COVIE, I happened to meet Madhukar from Grey Cell Public Relations. After multiple discussions, brainstorming, we found them suitable to carry forth our mandate. We have decided to take it ahead. I hope their able team will bring the best mileage and image for our brand."

Madhukar Kumar, Founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, said, "We are delighted to have partnered with COVE, a co-living space for people of all ages. I can assure that our collaboration with COVIE and the entire team will bring great energies to work together with enthusiasm, which will benefit both organizations. We would love to create the right positioning and top of the mind recall value for COVIE."

Grey Cell PR is a consultancy of complete public relations, media and consulting solutions covering the republic of India. The firm currently works with various businesses across industries such as Corporate, startup, Technology, Healthcare, Education, Fintech, and Professional services.

