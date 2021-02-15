Genesis BCW named communication partner for Swiss Education Group in India

The business was won in January 2021 following a multi-agency pitch, and will be serviced from the Genesis BCW India north region

Genesis BCW today announced its appointment as communications partner for global hospitality and business education group, Swiss Education Group (SEG). The business was won in January 2021 following a multi-agency pitch, and will be serviced from the Genesis BCW India north region.

As the largest private hospitality educator in Switzerland, SEG draws upon its four decades of experience in hospitality and the culinary arts, to equip students with the leadership and entrepreneurial skills highly sought after in the hospitality industry. It offers a wide range of courses, including short certificates, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, to over 6,000 students from 111 countries, including India, at five schools based in six campuses across the French and German-speaking regions of Switzerland.

Genesis BCW will work with SEG to roll-out its strategic communications program in India to build awareness for the hospitality, business management and culinary arts education available to students, as well as parents, media, and stakeholders. Through an integrated approach, Genesis BCW will support SEG with media relations, crisis preparedness, compelling storytelling, and content development.

“We are delighted to partner with Genesis BCW to strengthen our proposition as a provider of real-world education that is the gateway to a global career for Indian students,” said Tarek Kouatly, Director of Marketing, APAC, Swiss Education Group. “We believe the unrivalled expertise and understanding of Genesis BCW’s education and hospitality team will help us communicate our vision, strengthen our presence and attract talent to SEG schools. We look forward to working with the team and leveraging their expertise in conveying our story as we make progress on this journey.”

“Modern hospitality was born in Switzerland and the Swiss Education Group has been at the forefront of the industry for four decades,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW. “We are excited to leverage our integrated approach to multi-stakeholder communications to drive awareness of the Swiss Education Group’s commitment to delivering an unrivalled education offering to the next generation of India’s hospitality professionals.”

