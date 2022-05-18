First Partners bags communications mandate for Games24x7

First Partners has won the communications mandate for Games24x7. First Partners will be responsible for managing brand reputation for Games24x7.

Speaking on the partnership, Neha Singhvi, Director, Communication & Reputation, Games24x7 said, “The online skill-gaming sector has witnessed an upward trend in the last few years and as the pioneers in the industry, we were looking for a communications partner who can provide a fresh and innovative approach for powerful storytelling. We look forward to collaborating with the dynamic communication team at First Partners and use their domain knowledge & expertise in developing strategic campaigns that stand out before relevant industry stakeholders.”

Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners, said, "We are excited to partner with Games24x7 in shaping the emerging category of skill-based digital games in India. This sunrise sector needs a holistic mix of expertise in reputation management, business outcome communication, and advocacy to get its due which our team at First Partners finds stimulating.”

