Evolving is important for communicators: Kerban Rajdeo, Edelgive Foundation

With communications taking the centre stage now, good storytellers are the need of the hour. Communications professionals, considered ardent storytellers, have used challenging times as an opportunity to showcase their optimum potentials. The second ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ list felicitates such communications professionals in the industry. One such winner is Kerban Billimoria Rajdeo. She is Lead- Communications, Edelgive Foundation, the philanthropic initiative of Edelweiss Group who over a decade of experience in the field of Strategic Communication, Public Relations, Public Affairs and Government Relations.

In the latest episode of ‘e4m Next Gen Series’, we talk to Kerban Billimoria Rajdeo on her thoughts on being on the elite list, trends that shaped up the industry, innovations to come, and more.

Edited Excerpts:-

How do you feel being a part of the elite list?

It is a great honor and privilege to be selected. The cohort this time consists of diverse and experienced peers. I am very happy and excited to be part of this list as with a challenging year, this motivates and lifts up your spirits and encourages you to keep going.

What are the key skills required in the prevailing market?

Things are changing rapidly, from products and service communication approaches in the market to consumer response. So, the key skill any professional in the communication industry must have irrespective of the pandemic is to be agile and flexible. It is important to understand that we are living in an ever-dynamic environment. It’s changing in many perspectives from suppliers and demand side. So, evolving as per current scenarios is important for communicators.

What are the qualities that a leader should possess?

It is very subjective as everyone has their style and methods. But one quality that every leader must have is to take one step back and try to understand the team on a personal level. As per my experience by being respectful, professional, and humanizing the relationship is a recipe for a great leader.

What trends have you witnessed in the past 10 months in the PR and Corporate Communication domain?

It is no doubt that the importance of social media has been increasing. Earlier, it acted as an add-on but currently, it has become the focal point for companies. There is also a positive change in events due to the virtual environment. The emphasis is more on content and the change is here to stay.

How technologically ready and skilled are the PR and Corp Comm professionals to move to the next level of digitization?

Before the pandemic, the communicators were aware of the impact of technology and digital reach. But, communicating and planning within the team along with engaging with the client has become tricky to do virtually. The trends of digital communication are very strong but to work digitally as a team needs to be adjusted.

According to you, what innovations will reshape the PR and Corporate Communication industry?

To access the data and the impact will be more concrete. There will be strategic ways to analyze the changes. There will also be an extension to put out content different from ongoing platforms and make it more participatory with the brand and organization. Lastly, professionals shall find ways to innovate their ways of storytelling.

How will this recognition by e4m add value to your profile and the communications industry at large?

It urges people to strive for excellence in this industry. The communicators do feel like to come under the list. Personally, it was my goal to be recognized among peers. I felt extremely motivated and more passionate. Thank you so much to the entire e4m and jury members for putting this together and I think it is going to be an aspirational list for all communicators in the future.

What are your future plans?

To continue to be in the development sector and work with foundations, organizations, NGO’s closely. It consists of a lot of potentials and with Covid- context, the work for this whole cohort has elevated. It gives us a rare and good opportunity to explore communication in this sector. So, yes, I will focus on this sector and keep making foundations and NGO’s into brands.