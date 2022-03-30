Enumerating the top trends of PR industry for 2022

Public relations is constantly evolving. In fact, the communications landscape has transformed beyond recognition over the past decade alone, catalyzed by widespread technological adoption. Now, impacted by the pandemic, there have been significant shifts in the industry yet again. PR professionals are upping their game and using new, creative methods to get better results for brands.

That said, here’s a look at the top trends panning out in the PR industry in 2022:

Covering all bases with multi-media content creation

Decades ago, consumers would read the news to acquire information. Today, they read, watch, and listen to the news across numerous platforms. It is an immersive, 360-degree experience. And PR professionals must capitalize on this shift through multi-media content creation. In today’s context, this could be as simple as a relevant meme to as sophisticated as nuanced video-based storytelling. Using different formats and platforms will allow brands to maximize their reach and response, which is why multi-media content creation will be crucial to future campaigns.

Set the tone with data analytics

The entire marketing function has benefitted significantly from the advent and integration of data analytics. Data-driven marketing efforts cut through the clutter and reach the target audience with unmatched precision. In the PR domain, data analytics can help with knowledge and research to understand the brand’s tonality, audience, and objectives. Armed with this knowledge, PR firms can create winning strategies, deploy them through suitable platforms, and also create and measure campaign success metrics. Simply put, data analytics removes the guesswork out of PR campaigns and will empower companies that use its full potential.

Leveraging digital to capture eyeballs

Digital PR trends have unlocked opportunities for explosive growth over the past few years. Through digital channels, brands can improve their online presence and gain immense publicity across platforms used by their target audience. From online press releases and backlinking to social media shoutouts and influencer marketing, the possibilities of digital PR are endless. Now, with the introduction of Web 3.0, backed by blockchain technology and fuelled by social networks, the horizons are expanding further. Brands can extend their presence into the digital world and interact with users in new interactive ways such as virtual product placement, virtual storytelling, and virtual brand integrations. Digital will continue to be the medium of choice for PR, with innovative tools emerging every day.

Unleashing the power of content

Today, when content creators are becoming successful business owners in their own right, the writing on the wall is clear – content has power. Whether through social media or traditional channels like newspapers, content is at the heart of any campaign. Going forward, PR firms can use the invincible power of content creation and distribution combined to create campaigns that can set off shifts in consumer thought and behaviour, delivering unmatched value for brands. As such, a successful content strategy will entail identifying the proper channels – where the target audience exists – to market unique and purposeful content. Maximizing the power of content through targeted distribution will, thus, be a crucial part of PR in the times to come.

Authenticity in both external and internal communication

In today’s business landscape, humans are working hard to become brands, and brands are working hard to be more human. And for a good reason. New-age consumers are no longer lured with marketing gimmicks and promotional content. They need authentic, personalized, human-centric connections with the brands that they choose. Considering this mindset shift, PR firms will also need to focus on bringing the authenticity factor into their stories. Defining their mission and vision, telling and retelling their backstories, and becoming a part of popular culture will eventually build a trusted brand and a loyal customer base. In 2022 and beyond, the outlook and scope of PR will transcend beyond profits and embrace brand values.

Ushering in the age of Podcasts in PR

Increasingly, PR firms are tapping into the potential of podcasts, which present a unique opportunity to gain and retain end-user attention by way of being less intrusive, more personalized, and easier to consume. As per PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020 report, India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market after China and the US, with over 57.6 million listeners. As this number continues to soar, PR professionals can use podcasts for native ads, guest spots, relationship-building, and much more. In 2022 and beyond, we are likely to see podcasts witness hockey stick growth, similar to influencer activation.

Finally, it is essential to note that the future of communication lies in integration. Unified, multichannel communication strategies will ensure that brands are present wherever their customers exist in ways that appeal to them. PR, marketing, offline, digital, and all other channels of communication will all be inextricable from each other, making for more holistic, rock-solid campaigns.





