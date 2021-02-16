At the 11th edition of PR & Corporate Communication Virtual Summit, thought leaders deliberated on the importance and best practices of brand purpose communication

At the recently held 11th edition of PR & Corporate Communication Virtual Summit, a panel discussion on “Importance and best practices of brand purpose communication” witnessed participation of industry thought leaders.

The speakers included: Rashmi Soni - VP and Head Corporate Communications, Vistra; Paresh Chaudhry- Group President, Corporate Communication. Adani Group; Prasidha, Menon Vice President & Global Head of Communications, OYO; Minari Shah – Director, Public Relations- Amazon; Subhayu Mishra - MD & Head, Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank & GBS, India, Standard Chartered Bank India; Bhagyashree S Navare, Associate Director and Category Head, Pepsico; and Girish Balchandra, Founder, On Purpose.

Speaking about how the ongoing pandemic has redefined brand purpose, Paresh Chaudhary of Adani Group said, “The last 11 months have demonstrated that character and purpose give hope and direction to the developmental journey that you are going through internally and externally. Also, brand purpose apart from being owned at the top should also be owned at the grass root levels, else, it can fall like a pack of cards. Most importantly, earning love and respect should be the only goal of good brand purpose.”

According to Prasida Menon of Oyo, brands need to make brand purpose relatable to its immediate stakeholders—the employees.

“To build a contextual brand purpose that stays relevant at all times one needs to have it firmly entrenched in the organizations’ DNA. There is a very thin line between having a clear brand purpose and making it sound like a PR headline”, stated Menon.

During this hour-long discussion, Minari Shah of Amazon underlined how the e-commerce giant has always been about the brand purpose and one of the most customer-obsessed companies on the earth.

“Over the last 12 months, we had to play such a critical role to ensure that our customers had everything they needed. Our employees were on the frontline, they were delivering, and all of it would not have worked without a strong brand purpose.”

According to Shah, brand trust is not won by marketing. “Brand purpose is about ensuring customers get what they want, the information that they need and it is really something that they can use. Anything else is just fake and unauthentic”, added Shah.

Subhayu Mishra of Standard Chartered Bank spoke at length about ways to keep brand purpose at the centre of attention. According to him, this pandemic has brought in a heightened sensitivity towards client servicing because businesses are operating under certain limitations.

According to Bhagyashree Navare of PepsiCo, the brand purpose has taken on a new meaning since consumers in this time of social distancing are craving for a human connection and are looking for simple and empathetic and trustworthy communication.

Rashmi Soni of Vistars spoke about how consumers respect brands that share their social values and those brands that are sensitive to social, cultural and environmental issues.

“Empathy and regular communication go a long way in winning the heart and mind of your customers,” believes Soni.

“In the last 11 months, we have been able to establish brands which have been serious about their purpose even at the cost of profit. Because it is easy to be purposeful when things are going well. Also, the big thing is where the purpose is being owned within the organization. If the purpose is not owned at the very top then it is going to be restricted to just a marketing campaign”, shared Girish Balachandran of On Purpose.

