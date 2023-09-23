e4m unveils winners of 3rd edition of PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30
At the virtual event, top achievers of the communication industry aged 30 and under were recognised and felicitated by an esteemed jury
exchange4media unveiled the 3rd edition of the e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 Under 30 list at a grand virtual event on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The list features over 30 achievers under the age of 30 from the world of PR and corporate communications.
On the winner's list are the young guns of the industry, who have made noteworthy contributions to not only their organisations but also the industry. They are the driving force of PR and Corp Comm, keeping it running seamlessly even during crisis. e4m PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30 celebrates the new-age communication strategies of these budding new-generation leaders of the industry.
The experienced and esteemed panel of jury members who have served as mentors to these deserving candidates have handpicked these names. The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India.
The other noted members of the jury included Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The selection was made on the basis of leadership, accomplishments statement, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Some of the best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut in intense discussions that lasted for nearly five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups to judge all the nominations diligently.
The jury members carefully evaluated the entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment.
Here is the much-awaited final list of 3rd edition of ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 Under 30 2023’. The list has no ranking.
V360 Group launches Value 360 Bharat
The new entity will allow V360 Group to unlock country-wide growth opportunities to promising regional businesses, the company said
By e4m Desk | Sep 11, 2023 5:17 PM | 2 min read
V360 Group, a marketing consortium, is expanding its presence across the country with the launch of Value 360 Bharat. With this, the firm has launched its end-to-end communications solutions including PR, digital creative marketing, and influencer marketing in 10 thriving tier-2 and 3 cities, including Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Indore. These cities have been selected on the back of their burgeoning business landscape housing fast-growing brands with the potential to scale exponentially with the right mix of marketing solutions. The strategic initiative will start with 10 cities and will progressively expand across 20 more cities in the next 24 months.
Value 360 Bharat has been envisioned with the knowledge that India has a massive industrial belt in its regional markets. These key cities represent a significant untapped potential in the form of brands with sizeable revenues aspiring to achieve national prominence. This is where Value 360 Bharat enters the picture with integrated capabilities that will help these brands create a national brand identity. Additionally, it will also offer holistic support to create a go-to-market strategy for a national brand campaign. Moreover, as a deluge of start-ups emerge from India’s hinterlands, Value 360 Bharat can draw upon V360 Group’s long-honed strength in building brands to help them gain national scale.
Value 360 Bharat will also allow the firm’s existing national clients to reach fast-growing Tier 2 and 3 markets in India. V360 Group envisions Value 360 Bharat contributing to 15-20% of its revenue in the near future.
Gaurav Patra, Founder-Director, V360 Group, said, “After creating a great impact across metro regions, foraying into the regional segments of the country was the next natural progression for V360 Group, especially considering the kind of potential we have identified across these regions. We are proud to elevate our long-standing team member, Sandeep Dasgupta, to CEO of Value 360 Bharat, and believe that he will expertly helm the initiative with his characteristic leadership skills and immense knowledge of regional PR.”
Sandeep Dasgupta, CEO, Value 360 Bharat, said, “As our firm continues to evolve, we want to now become a catalyst that offers a wider scope to existing clients and cater to regional brands possessing the ambition and scalability potential to become national entities. Value 360 Bharat will help us achieve these goals, tapping into a flourishing business ecosystem that exists beyond the country’s metro cities. Leveraging our vast experience and integrated capabilities, we are poised to unlock the next phase of growth in the PR and communications space, which will be hinged upon flourishing regional markets.”
PR Professionals launches ‘RAISE’: A pro bono social consulting practice
The practice was launched to mark PR Professionals’s 12th anniv
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship of PRP Group, has launched ‘RAISE,’ a social communication practice aimed at supporting grassroots-level NGOs with their communication requirements. This practice will be a part of the PRP Foundation and will provide pro bono communication services to NGOs and individuals across the country who are engaged in impactful work, particularly at the grassroots level. These organizations often face constraints in hiring communication firms or consultants due to limited budgets and resources.
As part of its CSR commitment, PR Professionals will offer a comprehensive range of communication services pro bono, including public relations, digital marketing, and website management. The goal is to empower these NGOs to raise awareness about their endeavours. This will be a two-way process, allowing organizations seeking these services to directly approach PRP. Concurrently, PRP will actively identify relevant organizations and campaigns to support.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, commented, "Since PRP's inception, we have supported numerous social campaigns pro bono. We have collaborated with various organizations and stakeholders driving developmental initiatives in the country, providing assistance in promoting their ideas and contributing to a robust civil society. On our 12th foundation day, we formalized this approach as a practice, enabling us to support more campaigns and grassroots-level NGOs through our initiative, RAISE."
He further added, "Through this practice, we also aim to collaborate with the government and various ministries, offering our services to raise awareness about social and public interest campaigns."
PR Professionals has consistently been at the forefront of supporting campaigns and causes aimed at bringing positive societal changes. Some notable campaigns and organizations supported by PRP include #JusticeForNirbhaya, Para Sports Foundation, and Kalam Foundation, among others.
Beyond its reputation as an excellence-driven communications firm, PRP stands out as one of the few PR companies committed to social welfare. PRP has tirelessly supported underprivileged sections of society and undertaken various CSR activities under its CSR arm, the PRP Foundation. In 2021, PRP undertook a self-funded initiative to support 135 children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The organization is covering the educational expenses of these children until their eldest family member achieves financial independence. Additionally, PRP adopted families of martyrs from the Uri terror attack, providing financial support for their living expenses and the education of the martyrs' children until they become financially self-sufficient.
Recently, PRP was recognized as the fastest-growing PR agency at the Indian PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2023. With a remarkable 90% client retention rate, the company has created legendary PR campaigns for global powerhouse brands. PR Professionals offers a comprehensive range of services, from traditional media relations to integrated marketing communications, encompassing public affairs, advocacy, social impact, data analytics, corporate reputation, PR events, and digital services.
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi joins TATA Advanced Systems Limited
Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head. Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an Indian aerospace manufacturing, military engineering and defence technology company owned by TATA Sons.
Chokshi comes with over 25 years of experience in corporate communications. She began her career with Aliagroup almost twenty years back and later on worked with Tata Group for more than ten years. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Chokshi worked in the comms industry for two decades.
Over the years, she has been actively engaging with the wider audience artistically and profoundly narrating the brand’s journey. As she completes more than two decades in the industry, she keeps her storytelling galore on top-notch, while articulating and weaving the brand message in an uncluttered manner. Continuing the journey of brand communication and engagement ahead, Chokshi declares her association with TATA Advanced Systems Limited.
'Our global expertise is a cornerstone of our agency’s value proposition'
Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, talks about the company’s strong positioning across global markets influenced by interesting and engaging brand campaigns
By Tanya Dwivedi | Sep 6, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
Over the years, SPAG FINN Partners has been excelling in the Public Relations industry and is doing exceptionally well in bridging the gap between the client and the consumer by diving deep into the latter’s perspective.
Today e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, to get insights on how the agency is planning to proliferate the footfalls across length and breadth. Gupta also discussed the plethora of techniques the agency is using to craft the most engaging brand campaigns.
Edited excerpts:
Since SPAG and FINN Partners’ acquisition, the company has seen significant development with its expansion into new sectors and practice areas. Can you share the vision behind this expansion and how it aligns with the agency’s core strengths?
The expansion into new sectors and practice areas following the acquisition of SPAG by FINN Partners is a strategic move driven by a clear vision. We aim to leverage the synergy of both Firm's expertise and strengths to offer clients a comprehensive range of services that seamlessly integrate traditional PR, digital marketing, and other communication disciplines across the Purpose and Social Impact, Technology, and Consumer sectors. This expansion aligns perfectly with our core strengths - deep industry knowledge, an integrated approach to communications, and a commitment to delivering impactful results.
How does SPAG/FINN harness its global expertise as a leading integrated marketing and communications agency? How are the contributions of global experts enhancing and fortifying the agency’s services across various industry sectors in Asia?
With a vast network of experts across the world, we can tap into diverse perspectives and industry insights, allowing us to create campaigns and strategies that are not only innovative but also well-informed. In Asia, specifically, these contributions are instrumental in fortifying our services. They provide us with a broader understanding of market nuances, cultural dynamics, and emerging trends, enabling us to tailor our approaches to various industry sectors more effectively.
As an integrated marketing agency, what transition have you seen in building integrated brand campaigns?
The transition in building integrated brand campaigns has been remarkable. We have witnessed a shift from siloed marketing efforts to a more holistic approach. Today, integrated campaigns are all about seamless storytelling across various platforms and channels. Our teams collaborate closely, merging public relations, content creation, social media, and digital marketing efforts to create a unified narrative that resonates with the target audience. This transition underscores the importance of a synchronized message that reaches consumers wherever they are.
In the current landscape, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has become paramount for every organization. Could you elaborate on that? And how do you envision assisting clients in recognizing and effectively addressing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements?
In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has transcended mere corporate responsibility to become an imperative strategy for every forward-looking organization. This evolution is not merely a trend; it is a fundamental shift in how companies engage with their stakeholders, navigate markets, and contribute to the greater good.
At SPAG FINN Partners, we view this landscape not just as an opportunity but as a responsibility. Our role is to guide our clients in navigating this complex terrain, helping them uncover their authentic purpose, and seamlessly integrate it into their brand essence. This involves a deep exploration of their core values, a thorough understanding of their impact on society, and a commitment to transparent and meaningful action.
Our approach is multifaceted, grounded in strategic insights, and powered by insights and creativity. We believe that purpose cannot be an afterthought; it must be integrated seamlessly into the very essence of an organization. Our team, through its diverse perspectives and extensive experience, brings a 360-degree view to this process. We have taken a significant step forward with the launch of “The FINN Purpose Alignment Index and report —a pioneering initiative that not only assesses an organization’s purpose-driven initiatives but also provides actionable insights for refinement and growth. Through this index, we are not just setting a benchmark; we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We envision assisting our clients in recognizing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements by offering them a blueprint that aligns their aspirations with measurable outcomes. This goes beyond words—it is about translating purpose into action, and intentions into tangible, positive change.
How do you intend to seamlessly incorporate these principles throughout your services, leveraging your communications proficiency within the industry to enact meaningful societal transformations?
Our strategy revolves around weaving Purpose and Social Impact into every facet of our services. We collaborate closely with clients to uncover their unique societal goals and then craft communication strategies that amplify their intentions through innovations. By leveraging our communications proficiency, we ensure that these principles resonate deeply with target audiences, sparking engagement and action. It is about translating purpose into action, not just in campaigns but also in corporate culture and operations. Through this approach, we aim to drive the kind of societal transformations that align with our client’s values and contribute positively to the world.
Shubham Mukherjee joins Samsung
Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Shubham Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head. He comes with over 30 years of experience in journalism and corporate communications.
Mukherjee began his career with Times of India and later on worked with Bain & Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Mukherjee has worked in the journalism industry for more than 20 years and expanded his horizons of career after shifting to corporate communications.
Winner of various awards for excellence in Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Mukherjee is one of the most creditable names in the comms industry. Almost seven months back, Mukherjee was declared as the winner of exchange4media Top 100 Influential Game Changers. Besides accomplishing numerous awards and accolades, Mukherjee won Gold in the 2022 LACP Spotlight Award for Global Communication organised by League of America Communications Professionals.
Progressive boards: The importance of Marcom professionals
Guest Column: Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PwC, writes on how Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what makes them tick
By Nandini Chatterjee | Sep 4, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
A colleague recently told me that while she was invited to the board of a company because of her experience in managing the P&L of the PR agency that she led, it was her skills in reputation management, crisis handling and brand building that the board extensively used and valued. As a communications professional, she was able to bring her unique perspective to the boardroom. There were, in any case, many on the board who were adept at reading and interpreting the company financials, probably a shade better than her!
Progressive boards today appreciate the significance of diversity of thought for long-term growth. While revenue generation and long-term sustainable growth remain paramount, these boards recognise that brand reputation is the most valued asset of an organisation – and one that definitely impacts business growth. Discussions on market understanding, the customer, competition, stakeholder expectations, community engagement, effective use of digital marketing at various legs of the customer journey, crisis handling – all of these as key components of brand strategy, are under focus. Given the intense competition for talent in today’s world, the need to build a powerful narrative that resonates with employees as well as external stakeholders is also critical. Marketing and communications (Marcom) professionals who have a successful track record of managing these aspects are best placed to add this value.
Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what will make them tick. They can view board discussions from the lens of how they may be perceived internally and externally and contribute this perspective. Having managed several crisis situations, their practical guidance on navigating sensitive issues serves as a valuable asset. Besides, their experience in change management, brand management, consistent messaging and nurturing external relationships can help the organisation build trust among all stakeholders.
Yet, surprisingly, Marcom continues to be considered a support function, one which looks at the soft aspects of branding or communication. Moreover, the common perception is that anyone with language skills can perform such a role, and that designing and assessing strategic campaigns is common sense. But is it? From research to data analytics and insights and from targeting strategy and promotion to impact measurement – there is a lot that goes into creating brand awareness, getting advocates, attracting and retaining talent, and building a reputation.
What will it take for Marcom professionals to make it as independent directors of boards? With 1,200 potential vacancies expected to open up for independent directors across listed companies in India in the next financial year, this could be a talent pool that can be tapped.
However, for this to happen, Marcom professionals first need to have the desire to take up board positions and then start preparing themselves for these roles. It should be looked at as career progression and not just a post-retirement option. Naturally, a Marcom professional that has invested in building their own brand has an advantage. Speaker opportunities, sharing one’s point of view on networking platforms and industry forums are some ways of spotlighting one’s area of expertise.
Then comes the need to hone one’s business acumen and showcase to the board how one’s strategies and insights have helped achieve business priorities, drive organisational growth and helped move the needle on brand building or reputation management. Additionally, knowledge of corporate governance and some amount of financial acumen would also stand one in good stead.
That said, this is an uphill task and Marcom professionals are likely to encounter challenges as they seek to make the shift to the board. What is needed, then, is a mindset change – first, among Marcom professionals, who should start to position themselves as experts who can provide a much-needed outside-in perspective; and second, among boards, who today are missing out on a vital perspective that can enable them to make more informed decisions.
Torque Pharmaceuticals appoints DENTSU CREATIVE PR as public relations agency
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 1:06 PM | 2 min read
Torque Pharmaceuticals has named DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its public relations agency.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will leverage its extensive expertise to steer the brand’s communication strategy and oversee media relations. With a wealth of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains, the agency is poised to harness its proficiency to enhance the brand's visibility and market presence and cultivate a meaningful connection with the target audience.
Aligned with Torque Pharmaceuticals' exceptional journey as one of the fastest-growing entities in the pharmaceutical realm, this collaboration is positioned to further fortify the brand's standing within the industry.
It is pertinent to note here that Torque Pharmaceuticals is recognized for delivering healthcare solutions of unparalleled quality. The brand’s ongoing commitment to pioneering innovation in the field of affordable medicines is a demonstration of its firm pursuit of excellence.
A.I.S Bedi, Managing Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals said, “We are elated to welcome DENTSU CREATIVE PR to our fold. Their strategic acumen and expertise in the pharmaceutical, health and FMCG space promise to substantially enhance our market positioning.”
Mandeep Singh, Executive Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals added, “We are looking forward to working on innovative and ingenious concepts that will amplify our engagement with stakeholders, effectively conveying our mission to improve the quality of life, in conjunction with our PR agency.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR commented, “At DENTSU CREATIVE, we are driven by our strong commitment to infuse supreme creativity and innovation into every aspect of our partnerships. This synergy fuels our ambition to formulate strategies that not only achieve immediate objectives but also cultivate lasting connections. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Torque Pharmaceuticals, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success.”
