e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2021’

exchange4media is back with its second edition of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2021’ and is proud to unveil the list of winners under the aegis of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communication’. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognizing and felicitating top-performing PR agencies for the year 2021 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.

Top 25 PR Agencies list is the result of exhaustive research including internal editorial and jury evaluation. The agencies were shortlisted based on parameters such as organisation market share, turnover, top key clients, leadership and employee strength, and agency network. 

exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognizing, celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations. The Top 25 PR agencies listed is its annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate deserving agencies and brands. The list has been made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection. This is a list and not ranking. 

