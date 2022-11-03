e4M PRCommune collaborates with Armenia-based Deem Communications

exchange4media PR & Corp Comms' PRCommune magazine has collaborated with Armenia-based Deem Communications as 'Global Media Partner' for the latter's event called 'Generation N'. The event, scheduled to be held on November 5, delves into the world of Generation N (Novel), 'a new and unusual division characterised by digital behaviors, evolving precedencies and expected outcomes'.

The event will serve as a platform for the C-level community and Generation N-ers to come together, share ideas and thoughts, and build a better ecosystem for the world.

The day-long event will witness distinguished speakers, experts and authority figures who will take note of the world as it is today and deliberate on the imperative need to utilise a combination of communications and technology to ensure efficiency and a smooth workflow, balancing choice of technology and flexibility with security in order to better understand Generation N.

Suresh Raj, Global Chief Growth Officer, Virtue (a Vice Media Group company) will be the key speaker at the event, while the panelists' line-up boasts such distinguished names as Armen R Kherlopian, Chief Science and Innovative Officer, Covenant Venture Capital; Artyom Harutyunyan, Web3 Evangelist, Blockstars; Madlene A Minassian, Head of Learning and Development, Picsart; Raffi Niziblian, Creative Director, Creator of Dreams, Deem Communications – also the founder and Senior Comms Expert, Team Lead, Communicating EU-Armenia Cooperation; Stephany Sanossian, NFT, Visual Artist; Viktoria Khechumyan, CEO at nooor, web 3.0 consulting company; Maeghan Smulders, VP People & Operations, Conduit, and Anastasia Elaeva, Global Development Director, musicAeterna orchestra and choir conducted by Teodor Currentzis. The sessions will be moderated by Dr. Lara Tcholakian, Executive Leader, Researcher, Lecturer; David Bequette, Director of Sales and Business Development, ACX international, and Arin Keshishian, Communications Consultant.

According to the organisers, this event “will serve as a bridge for tech companies to refine their communication strategies, by consuming the insights provided by the communication specialists from abroad and learning the trends, nuances, new tools and tactics”.

For more details:

https://deemcommunications.com/en/generation-n/

