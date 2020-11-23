e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jury shortlists the achievers and game changers

The grand jury headed by Rohit Bansal & Dr Annurag Batra selected the entries on the basis of leadership, accomplishments, future potential and contribution to the industry

The jury meet for the second edition of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ took place virtually on Saturday, 21st November 2020. Among the 100+ entries received, 40 were shortlisted to be part of the grand event.

The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the next-generation leaders in the communication industry. The summit will deliberate on the new-age communication strategy. The panel will ideate, deliberate on facets of communication intertwined with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship. The awards will honour the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, and achievers of the industry under the age 40.

Gracing the jury chair this year is none other than Rohit Bansal- Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited, and Dr Annurag Batra - Chairman & Editor-in Chief, exchange4media & Businessworld. The other members of the grand jury are: Arwa Hussain- Director, Adfactors PR; Gaurav Bhaskar- Director, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Google India ; Deepali Naair- Director, Marketing (CMO), IBM; Gauri Kohli- Partner & Luxury Director, PR Pundit; Minari Shah- Director, Public Relations, Amazon India; Nitin Thakur- Director - Brand & Communications, The Max Group ; Sameer Bajaj- Global Head - Communications and External Affairs at WhiteHat Jr; Sarah Gideon- Senior Director and Head Corporate Communication, Flipkart; Pooja Pathak- Co - Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Rishi Seth, Group CEO, 6 degrees BCW; Sonia Huria, Head Communications, Amazon Prime Video India; Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej; Shivani Gupta, Managing Director, SPAG ; Varghese M Thomas, Vice President – Corporate Communication, TVS and Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick; Bharatendu Kabi- Head - Corporate Communication, Hero; Janet Arole- AVP & Head – Corporate Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.; Gaurav Patra- Founder Director, Value 360 Communications and Rachana Chowdhary- Founder & Director, Media Value Works.

The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criterion, including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters.

The best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups; Group A and Group B; with one jury chair in each virtual Zoom room to judge all the nominations diligently.

The jury members were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 27th November 2020.