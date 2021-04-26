e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jury shortlists top 30+ young guns of the industry

The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criteria, including leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry

The jury meet for the 1st edition of ‘exchange4media PR and Corporate Communication 30 under 30’ took place virtually on Saturday, 24th April, 2021. Among the various entries received, the jury shortlisted the best 30+ young guns to be part of the grand event.

exchange4media 30 under 30 Summit and Awards will identify the next generation leaders in the communication industry. It will honour those brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age of 30.

To judge the young and agile generation of the fraternity, we have a strong line of experienced jury members who have served as mentors to these young guns. The jury consisted of members including Samir Kapur, Director, Adfactors PR; Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head - Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Industries; Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, AvianWE; Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW; Manisha Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Value 360 Communications; Udit Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Aman Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO, Commwiser; Amardeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gutenberg; Ruby Sinha, Managing Director, Kommune Brand Communications; Amitabh Saxena, Founder and Managing Director, Actimedia PR & Digital; Abhilasha Padhy, Co Founder and Jt. Managing Director, 80dB Communications; Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners; C Leekha, Director - Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited); Nikhil Dey, Executive Director, Adfactors PR; Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks; Sunil Nair, Executive director, Concept PR; Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion PR; Poojaa Choprah, Founder, PNA Origine; Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, SPAG Asia; Shailesh Goyal, Director, Simulations Public Affair Management Services Pvt Ltd and Nikky Gupta, Director, Teamwork Communications Group.

The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criteria, including leadership skills, acomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters. In some cases, there were joint winners.

The jury members virtually debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over six hours to judge all the nominations.

The jury members were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant, niche, integrated and fresh PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 1st May 2021. So, stay tuned for more information!

